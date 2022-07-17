HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid

S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹4.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kwid
Renault Kwid
RXE 0.8
₹4.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K10C0.8L
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm53 bhp @ 5678 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl25
Driver Range
651 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Front AC
-Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
No-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
NoNo
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,73,9084,65,838
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,0004,06,500
RTO
24,50026,910
Insurance
23,90825,864
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,1869,884
Expert Reviews
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Renault Kwid:- Cash Discount upto Rs. 5,000 ON ...
Applicable on kwidrxl10 & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

