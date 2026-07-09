In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Kwid Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-presso
|Kwid
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|₹ 4.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3