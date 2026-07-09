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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Kwid
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.0L
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13-
Ground Clearance
180 mm184 mm
Length
3565 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2422 mm
Height
1553 mm1474 mm
Kerb Weight
726 kg-
Width
1520 mm1579 mm
Bootspace
240 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres28 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trip-
Tachometer
No-
Shift Indicator
--
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
No-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
No-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key-
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
EMI
8,364NaN
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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