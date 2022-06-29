Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
This is the second time that Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash tests. However, it improved its zero-star rating to three-star safety rating in fresh crash test.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 09:21 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS