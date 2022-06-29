HT Auto
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test

This is the second time that Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash tests. However, it improved its zero-star rating to three-star safety rating in fresh crash test.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2022, 09:21 PM

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 09:21 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti S-Presso S-Presso Global NCAP
