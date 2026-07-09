Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared

Renault has launched the MY2026 update for the Renault Kwid , which has introduced small design tweaks to the exterior and interior of the entry-level hatchback. The Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso , etc. Available in two variants: Evolution and Climber, the 2026 Renault Kwid is priced between ₹4.53 lakh and ₹5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the prime competitor against Renault Kwid, and a highly popular car in the private and commercial segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, owing to its practicality and affordability, is priced between ₹3.70 lakh and ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy a small hatchback, and Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable for these two models.

Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: How much monthly EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, we have considered the base variant and top-end variant of both models. For the Kwid, the base and top models are Evolution MT and Climber AMT, respectively. On the other hand, for the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the base and top variants are: Std (O) MT and VXi+ (O) AGS, respectively.

The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices for both models.

Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI comparison Model Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Renault Kwid Evolution MT ₹ 452,900 ₹ 452,900 9.5% 24 months ₹ ₹ 20,795 36 months ₹ 14,508 Climber AMT ₹ 560,900 ₹ 560,900 24 months ₹ 25,753 36 months ₹ 17,967 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std (O) MT ₹ 369.900 ₹ 369.900 24 months ₹ 16,984 36 months ₹ 11,849 VXi+ (O) AGS ₹ 544,900 ₹ 544,900 24 months ₹ 25,019 36 months ₹ 17,455

According to the calculation, for the Renault Kwid Evolution MT, the monthly EMI will range between ₹14,508 and ₹20,795. In the case of the Climber AMT, the monthly EMI will range between ₹17,967 and ₹25,753. For the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the base variant will command a monthly EMI between ₹11,849 and ₹16,984, depending on the repayment tenure selected. The top-end trim VXi+ (O) AGS will command a monthly EMI between ₹17,455 and ₹25,019.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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