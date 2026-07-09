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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Kwid Vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly Emi Compared

Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2026, 08:30 am
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Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

Kwid vs Alto K10
Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Kwid vs Alto K10
Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Renault Kwid
EMI starting at just
₹6,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Renault has launched the MY2026 update for the Renault Kwid, which has introduced small design tweaks to the exterior and interior of the entry-level hatchback. The Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, etc. Available in two variants: Evolution and Climber, the 2026 Renault Kwid is priced between 4.53 lakh and 5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the prime competitor against Renault Kwid, and a highly popular car in the private and commercial segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, owing to its practicality and affordability, is priced between 3.70 lakh and 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy a small hatchback, and Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable for these two models.

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Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹4.53 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹6,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹3.70 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹4,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹3.50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,386/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹4.70 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹6,200/ month
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Renault Kwid Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹6,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹11.52 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
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Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: How much monthly EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, we have considered the base variant and top-end variant of both models. For the Kwid, the base and top models are Evolution MT and Climber AMT, respectively. On the other hand, for the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the base and top variants are: Std (O) MT and VXi+ (O) AGS, respectively.

The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices for both models.

Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI comparison
ModelVariantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Renault KwidEvolution MT 452,900 452,9009.5%24 months 20,795
36 months 14,508
Climber AMT 560,900 560,90024 months 25,753
36 months 17,967
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Std (O) MT 369.900 369.90024 months 16,984
36 months 11,849
VXi+ (O) AGS 544,900 544,90024 months 25,019
36 months 17,455

According to the calculation, for the Renault Kwid Evolution MT, the monthly EMI will range between 14,508 and 20,795. In the case of the Climber AMT, the monthly EMI will range between 17,967 and 25,753. For the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the base variant will command a monthly EMI between 11,849 and 16,984, depending on the repayment tenure selected. The top-end trim VXi+ (O) AGS will command a monthly EMI between 17,455 and 25,019.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2026, 08:30 am IST

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