Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,99,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual , Automatic. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 mileage is 24.39 to 24.9.
3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Key Specs
Engine
998.0 cc
Mileage
24.39 to 24.9 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Variants & Price

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price starts at ₹ 3.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes in 6 variants. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 top variant price is ₹ 5.83 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Std
3.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
LXi
4.82 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Std
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
K10C
Driving Range
658 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's petrol variant is 24.39 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 petrol comes with a 27 litres litre fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Std
Fuel TypeTransmissionMileage
Maruti Suzuki Dealers in
Delhi
View All: Maruti Suzuki Dealers in India

No Maruti Suzuki Dealers Found in Delhi

View All: Maruti Suzuki Dealers in India
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Expert Review

Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in 2000 and quickly replaced Maruti 800 as the most common car on Indian roads. A model that needs absolutely no introduction wherever one might be across the lengths and breadths of our country, the Alto has found over 43 lakh homes over the course of the past ...

Read More

