Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price starts at ₹ 3.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes in 6 variants. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 top variant price is ₹ 5.83 Lakhs.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's petrol variant is 24.39 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 petrol comes with a 27 litres litre fuel tank.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|24.39 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in 2000 and quickly replaced Maruti 800 as the most common car on Indian roads. A model that needs absolutely no introduction wherever one might be across the lengths and breadths of our country, the Alto has found over 43 lakh homes over the course of the past ...Read More