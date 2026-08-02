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MARUTI SUZUKI Alto K10

₹3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.2
622
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 remains the cornerstone of India's entry-level car segment. Celebrated for its remarkable fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and practical city drivability, this compact hatchback continues to be an ideal choice for first-time buyers, small families, and daily commuters.

Powered by Maruti Suzuki's refined 1.0-litre K10C DualJet engine, the Alto K10 offers an ideal balance of performance, modern cabin technology, and dependable safety equipment.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price List and Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available across eight distinct variants, spanning pure petrol and eco-friendly S-CNG fuel options. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission and an Auto Gear Shift (AGS/AMT) automatic transmission.

Ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 start at 3.70 Lakhs for the base STD (O) variant and go up to 5.45 Lakhs for the top-end VXi Plus (O) AGS variant.

VariantEngine / FuelTransmissionEx-Showroom Price
Alto K10 Std (O)998 cc Petrol5-Speed Manual 3.70 Lakhs
Alto K10 LXi (O)998 cc Petrol5-Speed Manual 4.00 Lakhs
Alto K10 VXi (O)998 cc Petrol5-Speed Manual 4.50 Lakhs
Alto K10 LXi (O) S-CNG998 cc CNG5-Speed Manual 4.82 Lakhs
Alto K10 VXi (O) AGS998 cc Petrol5-Speed Automatic (AMT) 4.95 Lakhs
Alto K10 VXi Plus (O)998 cc Petrol5-Speed Manual 5.00 Lakhs
Alto K10 VXi (O) S-CNG998 cc CNG5-Speed Manual 5.32 Lakhs
Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS998 cc Petrol5-Speed Automatic (AMT) 5.45 Lakhs

Engine Specifications, Performance, and Mileage

At the heart of the 2026 Alto K10 is the 1.0L K10C DualJet 3-cylinder engine, engineered for strong thermal efficiency and compliant with BS6 Phase 2 emission standards.

  • Engine Capacity: 998 cc (1.0-Litre)
  • Petrol Power Output: 68 bhp @ 5600 rpm (67 PS)
  • Petrol Peak Torque: 91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm (89 Nm)
  • CNG Output Range: 56 - 66 bhp and 82 - 89 Nm torque
  • Transmission Options: 5-Speed Manual and 5-Speed Automatic (AGS) with manual override
  • Drive Train: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • ARAI Mileage (Petrol): 24.39 - 24.9 kmpl
  • ARAI Mileage (CNG): Up to 33.85 km/kg
  • Total Driving Range: Up to 659 km on a single tank

Dimensions, Space, and Capacity

Designed specifically for navigating narrow city lanes and tight parking spaces, the Alto K10 retains a compact footprint while optimising interior headroom and legroom for five occupants.

SpecificationDimension / Value
Overall Length3530 mm
Overall Width1490 mm
Overall Height1520 mm
Wheelbase2380 mm
Ground Clearance167 mm
Turning Radius4.5 metres
Boot Space214 Litres (Petrol Model)
Seating Capacity5 Persons (2 Rows)
Fuel Tank Capacity27 Litres

Tech Features and Cabin Convenience

Higher trims of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are well-equipped with modern infotainment and convenience features to make urban journeys effortless:

  • Infotainment System: 7-inch SmartPlay Studio Touchscreen display
  • Smartphone Connectivity: Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration
  • Audio & Controls: 4-speaker sound system, Bluetooth audio streaming, voice commands, and steering-mounted audio controls
  • Instrument Cluster: Digital tachometer, dual trip meters, distance-to-empty indicator, instantaneous fuel consumption, and gear shift indicator
  • Convenience Highlights: Keyless central locking, front power windows, speed-sensing auto door locks, internally adjustable ORVMs, and manual air conditioning with heater

Safety Package

Maruti Suzuki places strong emphasis on passenger security by offering updated safety features across the Alto K10 lineup:

  • Airbags: 6 Airbags fitted as standard (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, and Rear Passenger Side)
  • Braking Assistance: Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
  • Vehicle Control: Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Parking Support: Rear parking sensors
  • Security & Alerts: Engine immobiliser, child safety door locks, speed-sensing auto locks, seat belt reminder, and overspeed warning system (1 beep at 80 kmph, continuous beeps over 120 kmph)
  • NCAP Rating: 2-Star Safety Rating (Global NCAP)

2026 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Colour Options

The Alto K10 is available in seven distinct exterior paint options:

  • Metallic Sizzling Red
  • Metallic Silky Silver
  • Metallic Granite Grey
  • Premium Earth Gold
  • Metallic Speedy Blue
  • Solid White
  • Pearl Midnight Black / Bluish Black

User Reviews and Competitor Comparison

Riders and owners highlight the Alto K10's smooth engine performance, budget-friendly running costs, and effortless manoeuvrability as key strengths.

Pros

  • Exceptional fuel efficiency (24+ kmpl in petrol, up to 33.85 km/kg in CNG)
  • Highly affordable ex-showroom and low long-term maintenance costs
  • Compact turning radius of 4.5 metres makes city driving and parking easy
  • Comprehensive standard safety package with 6 airbags and ESP

Cons

  • Rear seat space is best suited for two adults or children
  • Base variants are sparsely equipped with convenience features

Competitor Overview

ModelStarting Ex-Showroom PriceEngine PowerClaimed Boot SpaceGround Clearance
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 3.70 Lakhs68 bhp214 Litres167 mm
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 3.50 Lakhs66 bhp240 Litres180 mm
Renault Kwid 4.53 Lakhs67 bhpCompetitor Standard184 mm
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 4.70 Lakhs66 bhpCompetitor StandardCompetitor Standard

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the starting price of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

The base variant, Alto K10 Std (O), starts at an ex-showroom price of 3.70 Lakhs in Delhi.

What is the real-world mileage of the Alto K10?

The petrol variant delivers an ARAI-certified mileage between 24.39 and 24.9 kmpl, while the S-CNG variant delivers up to 33.85 km/kg.

Is an automatic transmission available in the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

Yes, the 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS/AMT) automatic transmission is available on the VXi (O) AGS and VXi Plus (O) AGS variants.

How many airbags are equipped in the 2026 Alto K10?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes standard with 6 airbags across its variant lineup for enhanced passenger protection.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    24.39 - 33.85 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    56 - 66 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    214 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    2
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    82 - 89 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Alto K10 SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Variants

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price starts at ₹ 3.7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 5.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's top variant is VXi Plus (O) AGS.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
8 Variants Available
Alto K10 Std (O)
₹3.7 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alto K10 LXi (O)
₹4 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alto K10 VXi (O)
₹4.5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 image
Rs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
4.2622
68 bhp91.1 NmManual, Automatic6
2/5
-214L3530 mm1490 mm1520 mm4.5 metres
Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso imageRs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
4.2133
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
180 mm240 litres3565 mm1520 mm1567 mm4.5 metresAlto K10VSS-Presso
Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio imageRs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
4.78
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic6-170 mm313 litres3695 mm1655 mm1555 mm-Alto K10VSCelerio
Renault KwidRenault Kwid imageRs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
4.77
67 bhp91 NmManual, Automatic--184 mm-3731 mm1579 mm1474 mm-Alto K10VSKwid

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Expert Review

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale valueRobust post-sales network

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in 2000 and quickly replaced Maruti 800 as the most common car on Indian roads. A model that needs absolutely no introduction wherever one might be across the lengths and breadths of our country, the Alto has found over 43 lakh homes over the course of the past 22 years, a record. Widely regarded as the true people's car, the Maruti Suzuki Alto did - and continues to do - what Tata Nado couldn't - take the joy of four-wheeled mobility to the masses. While this isn't an Alto versus Nano insight, it is safe to say that while Tata focused on propping Nano as the cheapest car money can buy, Maruti Suzuki continues to focus on Alto has the most bang-for-the-buck product. And in this sense, the latest 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 underlines its inherent strengths while offering several updates.

But just because the Alto sells like hot cakes here does not exactly guarantee a similar momentum in times to come, especially with the Indian car-buying audience becoming increasingly aspirational regardless of budget. While it is true that there still is a mammoth potential for passenger vehicle penetration here, sitting on past laurels and repute could be a risky proposition.

Do the slew of updates then promise a path of further progress? Here's our first full-drive review of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 exterior highlights:

The Alto was never designed to win any beauty pageants for cars. It still won't. But marks due for a fresh face and rear that seek to set it apart from the preceding models.

The front grille, for instance, is now much larger than before and sports a honey-comb pattern. Flanking it on either side are smaller but sleeker halogen head light units. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has completely omitted the section for fog lamps.

The front grille of the new 2022 Alto K10 sports a much larger front grille with a honey-comb pattern.
The front grille of the new 2022 Alto K10 sports a much larger front grille with a honey-comb pattern.

The Alto’s design has undergone small but significant changes which now takes it closer to how the new Celerio looks. There may not be much change in terms of proportions but the face is significantly different courtesy a larger grille with a honeycomb pattern. The halogen headlight units on either side are now slightly smaller, more sleeker than before. And no, there is no provision for fog light units.

Over at the side, the Alto continues to stand on 13-inch wheels and look closer to find the honeycomb pattern now also finding a place on the wheel cap. There is a stretched character line running from the A pillar to the rear light and another raised character line on the lower half. Unlike the previous model though, there is no black cladding line on the side doors.

The Alto continues to stand on 13-inch wheels and honeycomb pattern now also finds a place on the wheel cap.
The Alto continues to stand on 13-inch wheels and honeycomb pattern now also finds a place on the wheel cap.

The rear of the new Alto K10 gets reworked tail lights while the design of the trunk door and rear bumper too have been tweaked for a newer take from the back.

The rear of the new Alto K10 gets reworked tail lights.
The rear of the new Alto K10 gets reworked tail lights.

There is nothing really remarkable in the design updates on the new Alto K10 but while customers in this segment may not exactly prioritize looks, Maruti designers could have made the updated model sharper rather than more rounded, almost on similar lines at the updated Celerio. And while Maruti Suzuki is offering two customization packs - Impacto and Glinto, these don't do much to bring out the wow factor.

As far as body colour options are concerned, there are six hues to choose from.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 cabin highlights:

Now while not much has changed in terms of proportions of the new Alto K10, there is slightly more space for rear-seat passengers, especially the legroom. It is only marginal and on obvious lines, three at the back would still be a tight squeeze.

But there are other highlights on the newer model to now look forward to. The biggest update, and by far, is the addition of a seven-inch infotainment screen on the top-end variant. Powered by SmartPlay Studio and complete with smartphone navigation, the display is as bright and as responsive to touch as on any other Maruti Suzuki model. There is support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice command integration as well. The unit is connected to four speakers, one on each door.

The Alto K10 infotainment screen is powered by SmartPlay Studio and comes complete with smartphone navigation.
The Alto K10 infotainment screen is powered by SmartPlay Studio and comes complete with smartphone navigation.

Then there is the large driver display screen which puts out the necessary information in an all-digital format. It isn't fancy but the large font for the speed makes the glance from the road to the screen and back on to the road quite easy. But because this display is quite large, it also looks rather empty as only the most essential details are displayed and the right and left sections are blank.

The large driver display screen puts out the necessary information in an all-digital format.
The large driver display screen puts out the necessary information in an all-digital format.

The steering wheel is another update point and is now larger, and comes with mounted controls.

The Alto continues to offer an acceptable list of storage spaces, two cup holders on the center console, circular air vents on the side - the air-conditioning is mighty powerful, and device charging options.

But while the upholstery and cushioning on all seats are par for the course for this segment, the finish on some of the panels were quite shoddy and may eventually give way with passing time. This is especially true for the panel lining between the front windows and the roof.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 drive highlights:

The Alto K10 has always been a delightful little car within city limits and the 2022 model stays true to this as well. The 1,000cc K-Series dual jet petrol motor has been slightly reworked to give it a slight bit more character and this is paired to very familiar five-speed manual and an AGS (Automatic Gear Shift) transmission options.

The 1,000cc K-Series dual jet petrol motor of the Alto K10 comes mated to five-speed manual and an AGS (Automatic Gear Shift) transmission options.
The 1,000cc K-Series dual jet petrol motor of the Alto K10 comes mated to five-speed manual and an AGS (Automatic Gear Shift) transmission options.

For anyone who has driven an Alto, there isn't much new to delight but this once again is an example of the ‘don’t fix what's…' philosophy.

We began our drive from the outskirts of Cochin, making our way through congested city sections before heading out to Athirapally waterfalls, a total drive day distance of around 200 kms. On expected lines, the Alto fared remarkably well through the congested sections with its light steering set up making it easy to navigate through the narrow roads. The gear shifts too were conventional in the manual set up and once the roads cleared, the Alto pushed forward like an innocent child in a chocolate factory. The three-digit mark does take a while to come about but hey, the engine deserves all the credit for keep things interesting to and beyond.

The Alto continues to offer an acceptable list of storage spaces.
The Alto continues to offer an acceptable list of storage spaces.

The suspension didn't seem to have been updated and one would feel vibrations on broken roads. The body roll too is still mighty evident on sharp or sweeping turns. But keep the Alto steady - and moderate your expectations, and Alto will reward you with an eager drive.

But while the MT is fairly easy to handle, the AGS would surely be my go-to option because it remains a very practical addition on the Alto. There's nothing new as such and the shifts aren't exactly fluid. But for the segment in which Alto features in, it is always good to have a an auto transmission choice that can make managing congested roads far easier.

In the entry-level play field, the 2022 Alto K10 will lock horns with sibling S-Presso and Renault Kwid.
In the entry-level play field, the 2022 Alto K10 will lock horns with sibling S-Presso and Renault Kwid.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 verdict:

The Alto K10 benefits big time on two counts - it is a well-established, well-entrenched package which is backed by a robust sales and post-sales network. And then there is the abject surrender of rivals in the segment like Hyundai Santro - taken out of production, and Datsun rediGo. This leaves the entry-level playfield wide open for the likes of Alto to compete against sibling S-Presso and the much more stylish looking Renault Kwid.

 

The latest Alto K10 isn't young and its latest styling updates aren't exactly too striking either. But as an overall package, the Alto is quite the unbeatable option that now has even bigger potential for a bigger chunk in the entry-level segment.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Images

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Colours

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Metallic Sizzling Red
Metallic Silky Silver
Pearl Midnight Black
Premium Earth Gold
Solid White
Metallic Granite Grey
Metallic Speedy Blue
Metallic sizzling red

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
Alto K10vsS-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
Alto K10vsCelerio
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
Alto K10vsKwid

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Safety Ratings

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been awarded 2 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 0 star in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.1Features
3.8Safety
4.3Design
4.6Value For Money
4.1Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is praised for its excellent fuel efficiency, affordability, and practicality as a city car, though concerns over safety and interior quality persist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconOutstanding mileage (20-24 kmpl)
  • check circle iconAffordable and low running costs
  • check circle iconEasy to drive and park
  • check circle iconCompact size for city commuting
  • check circle iconDecent engine performance for urban use

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLow 2-star safety rating
  • warning iconThin and cheap interior materials
  • warning iconLimited boot space (214L)
  • warning iconBasic features in mid-level variants
  • warning iconRide comfort can be bumpy

User Reviews

Good cars & good looks
Good performance and excellent service. The car is comfortable, spacious, and provides a smooth driving experience. I'm very happy with my Maruti car and truly appreciate the quality and reliability of the company. Keep up the great work, and I look forward to seeing even more comfortable and innovative cars in the future!
By: Nikhil (Aug 2, 2026)
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Smooth driving
This car is very valuable. Its highway performance is very good, the seats are comfortable, and the mileage performance is also very good.
By: Achintya srivastava (Mar 13, 2026)
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A Good Choice: Alto K10
The best car for the middle class. A very perfect choice with a smooth driving experience, great discounts, and excellent features.
By: AMIT KUMAR (Jan 26, 2026)
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Budget friendly car with amazing features
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a hatchback car which is affordable, fuel efficient and easy to drive car. It has features such as remote keyless entry, 7 inch Smartplay studio touchscreen, speed sensing auto door locks, reverse parking sensors, practical storage spaces, simple functional cabin layout etc. It has mileage of 24+KM/L, Power of 66 PS at 5500 rpm, Engine of 998 cc, transmission of 5 speed manual or 5 speed automatic gear shift and torque is 89 NM at 3500 rpm. It's fuel type is petrol and CNG option in selected variants.
By: Fazila (Jan 2, 2026)
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Great Value, Minor Comfort Niggles
Getting amazing mileage (20+ kmpl). The engine is smooth and the car is a breeze to drive. I deducted half a point for comfort because the back seat space is a little tight for three adults on a long trip. The plastic quality is basic but acceptable for the price.
By: Shubhankar Roy (Dec 22, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Related News

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Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared
9 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso becomes the most affordable car in India while the Alto K10 becomes the most affordable car with six airbags as standard.
From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Renault Kwid: Here are the five most affordable cars in India.
24 Sept 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.
Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
Maruti now offers 6 airbags and few other safety features as standard with its cars.
Maruti Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR and Celerio gets 6 airbags as standard
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 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Related News

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Specifications and Features

Max Power56-66 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque82-89 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage33.85 kmpl
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Alto K10 specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's petrol variant is 24.39 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std (O) comes with a 27 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Std (O)
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
24.39 kmpl

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