Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Key Specs
- Engine998 cc
- Mileage24.39 - 33.85 kmpl
- Power56 - 66 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space214 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating2
- Max Torque82 - 89 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 remains the cornerstone of India's entry-level car segment. Celebrated for its remarkable fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and practical city drivability, this compact hatchback continues to be an ideal choice for first-time buyers, small families, and daily commuters.
Powered by Maruti Suzuki's refined 1.0-litre K10C DualJet engine, the Alto K10 offers an ideal balance of performance, modern cabin technology, and dependable safety equipment.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available across eight distinct variants, spanning pure petrol and eco-friendly S-CNG fuel options. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission and an Auto Gear Shift (AGS/AMT) automatic transmission.
Ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 start at ₹3.70 Lakhs for the base STD (O) variant and go up to ₹5.45 Lakhs for the top-end VXi Plus (O) AGS variant.
|Variant
|Engine / Fuel
|Transmission
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Alto K10 Std (O)
|998 cc Petrol
|5-Speed Manual
|₹3.70 Lakhs
|Alto K10 LXi (O)
|998 cc Petrol
|5-Speed Manual
|₹4.00 Lakhs
|Alto K10 VXi (O)
|998 cc Petrol
|5-Speed Manual
|₹4.50 Lakhs
|Alto K10 LXi (O) S-CNG
|998 cc CNG
|5-Speed Manual
|₹4.82 Lakhs
|Alto K10 VXi (O) AGS
|998 cc Petrol
|5-Speed Automatic (AMT)
|₹4.95 Lakhs
|Alto K10 VXi Plus (O)
|998 cc Petrol
|5-Speed Manual
|₹5.00 Lakhs
|Alto K10 VXi (O) S-CNG
|998 cc CNG
|5-Speed Manual
|₹5.32 Lakhs
|Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS
|998 cc Petrol
|5-Speed Automatic (AMT)
|₹5.45 Lakhs
At the heart of the 2026 Alto K10 is the 1.0L K10C DualJet 3-cylinder engine, engineered for strong thermal efficiency and compliant with BS6 Phase 2 emission standards.
Designed specifically for navigating narrow city lanes and tight parking spaces, the Alto K10 retains a compact footprint while optimising interior headroom and legroom for five occupants.
|Specification
|Dimension / Value
|Overall Length
|3530 mm
|Overall Width
|1490 mm
|Overall Height
|1520 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|167 mm
|Turning Radius
|4.5 metres
|Boot Space
|214 Litres (Petrol Model)
|Seating Capacity
|5 Persons (2 Rows)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 Litres
Higher trims of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are well-equipped with modern infotainment and convenience features to make urban journeys effortless:
Maruti Suzuki places strong emphasis on passenger security by offering updated safety features across the Alto K10 lineup:
The Alto K10 is available in seven distinct exterior paint options:
Riders and owners highlight the Alto K10's smooth engine performance, budget-friendly running costs, and effortless manoeuvrability as key strengths.
Model Starting Ex-Showroom Price Engine Power Claimed Boot Space Ground Clearance Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 ₹3.70 Lakhs 68 bhp 214 Litres 167 mm Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ₹3.50 Lakhs 66 bhp 240 Litres 180 mm Renault Kwid ₹4.53 Lakhs 67 bhp Competitor Standard 184 mm Maruti Suzuki Celerio ₹4.70 Lakhs 66 bhp Competitor Standard Competitor Standard
The base variant, Alto K10 Std (O), starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.70 Lakhs in Delhi.
The petrol variant delivers an ARAI-certified mileage between 24.39 and 24.9 kmpl, while the S-CNG variant delivers up to 33.85 km/kg.
Yes, the 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS/AMT) automatic transmission is available on the VXi (O) AGS and VXi Plus (O) AGS variants.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes standard with 6 airbags across its variant lineup for enhanced passenger protection.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
|Rs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
|68 bhp
|91.1 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|214L
|3530 mm
|1490 mm
|1520 mm
|4.5 metres
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Rs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|180 mm
|240 litres
|3565 mm
|1520 mm
|1567 mm
|4.5 metres
|Alto K10VSS-Presso
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Rs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|170 mm
|313 litres
|3695 mm
|1655 mm
|1555 mm
|-
|Alto K10VSCelerio
|Renault Kwid
|Rs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
|67 bhp
|91 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|-
|-
|184 mm
|-
|3731 mm
|1579 mm
|1474 mm
|-
|Alto K10VSKwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in 2000 and quickly replaced Maruti 800 as the most common car on Indian roads. A model that needs absolutely no introduction wherever one might be across the lengths and breadths of our country, the Alto has found over 43 lakh homes over the course of the past 22 years, a record. Widely regarded as the true people's car, the Maruti Suzuki Alto did - and continues to do - what Tata Nado couldn't - take the joy of four-wheeled mobility to the masses. While this isn't an Alto versus Nano insight, it is safe to say that while Tata focused on propping Nano as the cheapest car money can buy, Maruti Suzuki continues to focus on Alto has the most bang-for-the-buck product. And in this sense, the latest 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 underlines its inherent strengths while offering several updates.
But just because the Alto sells like hot cakes here does not exactly guarantee a similar momentum in times to come, especially with the Indian car-buying audience becoming increasingly aspirational regardless of budget. While it is true that there still is a mammoth potential for passenger vehicle penetration here, sitting on past laurels and repute could be a risky proposition.
Do the slew of updates then promise a path of further progress? Here's our first full-drive review of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 exterior highlights:
The Alto was never designed to win any beauty pageants for cars. It still won't. But marks due for a fresh face and rear that seek to set it apart from the preceding models.
The front grille, for instance, is now much larger than before and sports a honey-comb pattern. Flanking it on either side are smaller but sleeker halogen head light units. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has completely omitted the section for fog lamps.
The Alto’s design has undergone small but significant changes which now takes it closer to how the new Celerio looks. There may not be much change in terms of proportions but the face is significantly different courtesy a larger grille with a honeycomb pattern. The halogen headlight units on either side are now slightly smaller, more sleeker than before. And no, there is no provision for fog light units.
Over at the side, the Alto continues to stand on 13-inch wheels and look closer to find the honeycomb pattern now also finding a place on the wheel cap. There is a stretched character line running from the A pillar to the rear light and another raised character line on the lower half. Unlike the previous model though, there is no black cladding line on the side doors.
The rear of the new Alto K10 gets reworked tail lights while the design of the trunk door and rear bumper too have been tweaked for a newer take from the back.
There is nothing really remarkable in the design updates on the new Alto K10 but while customers in this segment may not exactly prioritize looks, Maruti designers could have made the updated model sharper rather than more rounded, almost on similar lines at the updated Celerio. And while Maruti Suzuki is offering two customization packs - Impacto and Glinto, these don't do much to bring out the wow factor.
As far as body colour options are concerned, there are six hues to choose from.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 cabin highlights:
Now while not much has changed in terms of proportions of the new Alto K10, there is slightly more space for rear-seat passengers, especially the legroom. It is only marginal and on obvious lines, three at the back would still be a tight squeeze.
But there are other highlights on the newer model to now look forward to. The biggest update, and by far, is the addition of a seven-inch infotainment screen on the top-end variant. Powered by SmartPlay Studio and complete with smartphone navigation, the display is as bright and as responsive to touch as on any other Maruti Suzuki model. There is support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice command integration as well. The unit is connected to four speakers, one on each door.
Then there is the large driver display screen which puts out the necessary information in an all-digital format. It isn't fancy but the large font for the speed makes the glance from the road to the screen and back on to the road quite easy. But because this display is quite large, it also looks rather empty as only the most essential details are displayed and the right and left sections are blank.
The steering wheel is another update point and is now larger, and comes with mounted controls.
The Alto continues to offer an acceptable list of storage spaces, two cup holders on the center console, circular air vents on the side - the air-conditioning is mighty powerful, and device charging options.
But while the upholstery and cushioning on all seats are par for the course for this segment, the finish on some of the panels were quite shoddy and may eventually give way with passing time. This is especially true for the panel lining between the front windows and the roof.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 drive highlights:
The Alto K10 has always been a delightful little car within city limits and the 2022 model stays true to this as well. The 1,000cc K-Series dual jet petrol motor has been slightly reworked to give it a slight bit more character and this is paired to very familiar five-speed manual and an AGS (Automatic Gear Shift) transmission options.
For anyone who has driven an Alto, there isn't much new to delight but this once again is an example of the ‘don’t fix what's…' philosophy.
We began our drive from the outskirts of Cochin, making our way through congested city sections before heading out to Athirapally waterfalls, a total drive day distance of around 200 kms. On expected lines, the Alto fared remarkably well through the congested sections with its light steering set up making it easy to navigate through the narrow roads. The gear shifts too were conventional in the manual set up and once the roads cleared, the Alto pushed forward like an innocent child in a chocolate factory. The three-digit mark does take a while to come about but hey, the engine deserves all the credit for keep things interesting to and beyond.
The suspension didn't seem to have been updated and one would feel vibrations on broken roads. The body roll too is still mighty evident on sharp or sweeping turns. But keep the Alto steady - and moderate your expectations, and Alto will reward you with an eager drive.
But while the MT is fairly easy to handle, the AGS would surely be my go-to option because it remains a very practical addition on the Alto. There's nothing new as such and the shifts aren't exactly fluid. But for the segment in which Alto features in, it is always good to have a an auto transmission choice that can make managing congested roads far easier.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 verdict:
The Alto K10 benefits big time on two counts - it is a well-established, well-entrenched package which is backed by a robust sales and post-sales network. And then there is the abject surrender of rivals in the segment like Hyundai Santro - taken out of production, and Datsun rediGo. This leaves the entry-level playfield wide open for the likes of Alto to compete against sibling S-Presso and the much more stylish looking Renault Kwid.
The latest Alto K10 isn't young and its latest styling updates aren't exactly too striking either. But as an overall package, the Alto is quite the unbeatable option that now has even bigger potential for a bigger chunk in the entry-level segment.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is praised for its excellent fuel efficiency, affordability, and practicality as a city car, though concerns over safety and interior quality persist.
|Max Power
|56-66 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Max Torque
|82-89 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|33.85 kmpl
|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's petrol variant is 24.39 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std (O) comes with a 27 litres fuel tank.
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Hatchback Cars