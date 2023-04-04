HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Alto K10 Performs Poorly With Two Stars In Global Ncap Crash Test

Maruti Alto K10 performs poorly with two stars in Global NCAP crash test

Vehicle safety testing platform Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) on Tuesday released the results of its first round of crash tests for India for 2023 with more demanding requirements. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 performed poorly with just two stars for adult occupant protection and zero for child occupant protection. WagonR from Maruti scored even less with just one star in adult occupant protection and zero for child occupant protection.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 14:22 PM
Maruti Alto K10 was crash tested by Global NCAP
The tests took place with updated protocols to include assessments of frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection. Side impact pole protection assessments are also conducted for vehicles with highest star ratings.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki WagonR disappoints in GNCAP crash test by scoring one star

While the Alto K10 offered good protection to the driver’s head and neck, it showed marginal protection for their chest. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal and weak protection, respectively, as they can get impacted with dangerous structures behind the fascia. While driver's tibias showed marginal protection, there was adequate protection for passenger's tibias.

Speaking of the side impact of the occupants of the Alto K10, head and pelvis protection was good while abdomen protection was adequate and chest protection was weak.

Also Read : Slavia, Virtus follow Kushaq, Taigun's footstep, score perfect 5 at Global NCAP

The hatchback does not offer side airbags while Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is also not available. “Given that six airbags are becoming a mandatory requirement for new models sold in India, it is particularly worrying that Maruti does not even make this requirement available as a customer option," said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP. With Bharat NCAP set to launch soon, he challenged Maruti Suzuki to catch up with the other leading domestic manufacturers.

Various other standard safety features such as AEB Pedestrian, AEB City, AEB Inter-Urban, Speed Assist System and Lane Assist system are also not available on the vehicle. Child protection equipment such as ISOFIX, Integrated CRS and Airbag cut-off switch are also not available on the model. Vehicle based assessment scored zero points as the car does not offer three-point belts in all seating positions.

The results of Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia were also released, with both achieving five stars in both adult and child occupant protection.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 13:49 PM IST
TAGS: Alto K10 City Virtus Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Global NCAP
