Maruti Suzuki WagonR disappoints in GNCAP crash test by scoring 1 star

Global New Car Assessment Programme or popularly known as Global NCAP has tested the Maruti Suzuki WagonR in its crash test. The results of the crash test were not very great as the hatchback scored one star for adult and zero for child occupant protection. Apart from WagonR, Global NCAP also crash-tested the Alto K10 which scored two stars for adult occupant protection and zero for child occupant protection.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 13:58 PM
Maruti Suzuki WagonR crash tested by Global NCAP.
The report from Global NCAP stated that in terms of a frontal impact, the protection offered to the driver’s head was adequate and the passenger’s head was good. The driver’s and passenger’s necks showed good protection. The driver’s chest showed weak protection and the passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia. Driver’s tibias showed adequate and weak protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection. The footwell area was rated as unstable. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings.

In terms of side impact, head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good while chest protection was marginal. Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 19.69 out of 34 for adult protection and 3.40 out of 49 for child protection. The hatchback was equipped with front airbags, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter and seat belt reminders.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR being tested for side impact.
Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Since 2014 Global NCAP has been encouraging a market shift in India for safer cars. We have been delighted with the positive response from Indian automakers and some global automakers as well. Although there has been some limited improvement, we are yet to see this safety commitment deployed in the most popular Maruti Suzuki models. Given that six airbags are becoming a mandatory requirement for new models sold in India, it is particularly worrying for Global NCAP that Maruti Suzuki does not even make this requirement available as a customer option."

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 13:58 PM IST
TAGS: Global NCAP Maruti Suzuki WagonR
