In pics: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 underperforms in Global NCAP crash test
Global NCAP has challenged Maruti Suzuki to catch up with the other leading domestic manufacturers in terms of safety.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 performed poorly with just two stars for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.
It scored zero for child occupant protection in the crash test by the vehicle safety testing platform.
The crash tests took place with updated protocols to include assessments of frontal and side impact protection.
The test also included assessments for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection.
While the Maruti Alto K10 offered good protection to the driver’s head and neck, it showed marginal protection for their chest.
Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal and weak protection, respectively, in the Alto K10 crash test.
While driver's tibias showed marginal protection in the Alto K10 crash test, there was adequate protection for passenger's tibias.
Maruti Alto K10 does not offer side airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is also not available.
Child protection equipment such as ISOFIX, Integrated CRS and Airbag cut-off switch are also not available on the Alto K10.
In vehicle-based assessment, the car scored zero points as it does not offer three-point belts in all seating positions.
