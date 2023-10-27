India-bound Maruti Suzuki Swift revealed. Check what it offers
Suzuki has unveiled the upcoming Swift hatchback which will soon hit the Indian roads. The model showcased at Japan Auto Show is the global-spec version. India could get a different engine and feature-list.
Japanese auto giant Suzuki Motor has revealed the upcoming Swift hatchback, one of the best-selling models from Maruti Suzuki in India, at the Japan Auto Show earlier this week. The new Swift, now in its fourth generation, is expected to be launched sometime later this year. However, India may have to wait until next year to see the hatchback hit the roads.
Suzuki said the Swift model showcased at the Japan Auto Show is conceptual in form. However, it appeared be production-ready when unveiled at the event. The popular hatchback retains its overall stance. However, several exterior features, like the headlights and bumpers, have been tweaked to make it appear sportier than before. The new Swift is wrapped in a shade of blue and had a blacked-out roof.
From the sides, one of the key change noticeable is the placement of the rear door handles. They have now been positioned at the more conventional place under the window sill. At the rear, the new Swift is expected to get the same set of taillights, though the bumper is likely to be redesigned like the one on the concept version.
When launched in India, Maruti Suzuki is likely to continue to offer the Swift hatchback with its 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 88.76 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. For global markets, Suzuki is planning to introduce a new K12 series engine as well as add ADAS features to the hatchback. The new Swift may also get hybrid technology to enhance its fuel efficiency figures further.
The new Swift will come with an updated cabin. It will feature dual-tone dashboard, a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital driver display among others. For global markets, Suzuki may add an electric sunroof and ventilated front seats to the popular hatchback. Maruti Suzuki may also introduce its 360-degree camera, wireless charging features with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability borrowed from other new-age cars from its stable for the new Swift.
Suzuki is expected to use a 1.4-litre BoosterJet petrol engine for the Swift Sport model to be sold in global markets. The engine, more powerful than the one on offer in India, is capable of churning out 127 bhp of power and 235 Nm of peak torque. Mated to a 6-speed manual transmission unit, the Swift Sport is capable of hitting a top speed in excess of 200 kmph. It can also hit zero to 100 kmph in just 9 seconds.
First Published Date: 27 Oct 2023, 14:03 PM IST
