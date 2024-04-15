In pics: Test driving the BMW iX50 electric SUV
The BMW iX40 was launched in India in late 2021 and has been a hit despite the small size of luxury electric vehicle market in the country. Whether it is the radical look on the outside or the futuristic cabin within, the iX40 has had much going for it. Then why bring out the iX50 at a higher price? Read on to find out…
The BMW iX50 was launched early 2024 as a more capable variant of the iX40. It has a bigger battery at its core which promises an increased range, plus some serious performance credentials. There, however, is not much to differentiate this variant from the iX40 model.
The BMW iX remains a massive EV which weighs around 2,400 kilos. The change on the iX50 variant is that it stands on larger 22-inch alloy wheels.
It may be huge but the BMW iX50 still has steller looks with svelte lines and curves, complete with an aerodynamic exterior profile.
The cabin of the BMW iX50 also sets it apart from other luxury EVs in the market. Again, there is no change to what the higher variant offers in terms of features or aesthetics in the cabin, and that is a good thing.
The electric SUV is a feature-loaded model. But bits like a hexagonal steering wheel, masked buttons for the doors, an elongated curved display screen, electro-chromatic moonroof that blocks UV rays and the crystal dial on the center console all help it appear extremely futuristic.
A futuristic EV still needs to be comfortable and that is where the BMW iX50 continues to excel. The quality of materials used in the cabin and on the seats is every bit to the standard that a BMW flagship electric SUV deserves.
There is acres of space in the back seat and even a passenger in the middle will not be too uncomfortable due to the flat floorbed.
Cargo area inside the BMW iX50 is at 500 litres which is adequate. But the spare wheel plonked here eats into the majority of space.
Owing to the sheer size of the EV, fitting it into some of the tighter public-charging points may be an arduous task. Here, notice the charger on the left-back of the vehicle.
But the good part is that the BMW iX50 supports fast charge and can be re-powered in quick time even when using a 60 kw point. During this review, the SUV was powered from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 150 minutes - two and a half hours.
The BMW iX50 offers more power and torque at 516 bhp and 765 Nm, when compared to the iX40 model. And because it is powered by a 111.5 kWh battery pack as against the 76.5 kWh battery pack on the lower variant, it also offers a greater range. BMW claims a range of 635 kms per charge. During HT Auto test, the SUV was loaded with four passengers and driven for most parts at 120 kmph with AC at moderate. The battery went from 90 per cent to 10 per cent at 400 kms. Expect the range to be higher within city limits.
During HT Auto test drive, the BMW iX50 was taken from Delhi to Jaipur and back on the new expressway. Based on the experience, it is safe to conclude that the SUV should be good for well over 500 kms per charge. And of course, it is a big step up in terms of performance as well. At ₹1.40 crore before taxes, it is quite expensive. But for anyone not on any budget, the iX50 offers a lot in terms of sheer driving pleasure.
