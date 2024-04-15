In pics: Test driving the BMW iX50 electric SUV

13/13

During HT Auto test drive, the BMW iX50 was taken from Delhi to Jaipur and back on the new expressway. Based on the experience, it is safe to conclude that the SUV should be good for well over 500 kms per charge. And of course, it is a big step up in terms of performance as well. At ₹ 1.40 crore before taxes, it is quite expensive. But for anyone not on any budget, the iX50 offers a lot in terms of sheer driving pleasure.