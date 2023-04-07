HT Auto
In Pics: This Modified Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Will Turn Heads On Roads

In pics: This modified Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will turn heads on roads

Neev Motorcycles took a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and modified into a scrambler. The shop made several cosmetic changes to the Hunter 350. The only mechanical change made to the engine is the new exhaust unit.
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2023, 17:48 PM
Neev Motorcycles modified a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 into a scrambler. Royal Enfield is one of the most popular manufacturers when it comes to modified motorcycles. 
Neev Motorcycles finished in the Hunter 350 in a custom shade of grey and black. Several parts of the motorcycles were blacked-out.  The shop has done zinc plating, chrome and powder coating as well.
The lighting elements on the motorcycle have been upgraded. So, it now gets an LED headlamp, turn indicators and tail light. The mirrors and the handle grips on the Hunter 350 are also new.
Fork covers were used for the front suspension to protect them from dust. The triple tree was CNC cut to enhance the front looks.
The seat now has a ribbed design for that scrambler look. There are new wheel covers, a sump guard and a new number plate assembly.
Several parts were hand-made for the custom build. There are new front and rear fenders. The tank detailing is also done by the shop.
There are no changes to the engine apart from the new exhaust system that was also developed by Neev Motorcycles.
The engine is the same 349 cc BS6 engine that develops a power of 20.2 bhp and a torque of 27 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
The tyres on the motorcycle are also new. Both of them measure 150-60 R17 Tubeless tire and there is also alloy wheels with wheel covers.
Neev Motorcycles calls this build ‘Killer’. It is written on the fuel tank as well as the side panels.
There are no changes to the shock absorbers and the brakes.
First Published Date: 07 Apr 2023, 17:48 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 bike modification vehicle modification
