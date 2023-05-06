HT Auto
In pics: Bajaj Avenger 220 modified into a bobber

Neev Motorcycles made several cosmetic changes to a Bajaj Avenger 220. There are some mechanical changes too.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 May 2023, 16:47 PM
Neev Motorcycles modified a Bajaj Avenger 220. The build is called ‘Atom’.
The shop build several custom parts for the build. At first glance, it is very difficult to recognize the motorcycle as an Avenger 220.
It now gets a custom paint job of black and grey. Several parts have been zinc-plated, chrome plated and polished and the shop also had to do powder coating and anodizing.
There is new LED lighting, the shop swapped the stock lights with a brand new headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators.
There is also a new single-piece seat that gives the iconic bobber look. Moreover, a custom rear seat has been made that can be removed to retain the bobber design.
The stock speedometer has been replaced with a digital unit. The tyre hugger and grips are also new. 
To complete the bobber look, a set of bar-end mirrors have been installed on the handlebar that is also new.
The modified motorcycle uses a 140/90-R15 tyre in the front and a 140/90-R15 tyre at the rear.
Neev Motorcycles custom-built fenders, fuel tank, toolbox, fork covers, carburettor covers, a CNC-made triple tree and handlebar risers. Moreover, there are also Lathe machined axels and spacers. 
The swingarm has also been extended to increase the wheelbase. There are no changes to the engine but it now does get a different exhaust system which gets a custom cover.
First Published Date: 06 May 2023, 16:47 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Avenger 220
