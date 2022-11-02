In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as bobber
Royal Enfield is one of the most popular brands among customization shops because they are easier to work on. Here is one modified by Neev Motorcycles.
The motorcycle has been named "Mighty" and it gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.
The motorcycle has been modified as a bobber, so it gets a single seat. The shop has also made provision for fitting a passenger seat with a backrest.
The fenders and the chassis has been modified. The swingarm is also custom made.
The customization shop has given a custom paint job to the Classic 350.
The modified Classic 350 is equipped with after-market LED headlamp, new turn indicators, custom LED tail lamp and bar-end mirrors.
Neev Motorcycles used a Royal Enfield Classic 350 as the base motorcycle for the modification.
Mechanical upgrades include a new K&N air filter and a different exhaust.
First Published Date: 02 Nov 2022, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
