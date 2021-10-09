In Pics: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with SmartXonnect in all colours 4 Photos . Updated: 09 Oct 2021, 01:55 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/4TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition will now be available in three ride modes – Urban, Sport, and Rain, gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre. 2/4The Company also introduced TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, equipped with first-in-segment features including adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels, 3/4The top-end variant of the Apache RTR 160 4V comes equipped with TVS SmartXonnect. 4/4TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available across three variants: Drum, Single Disc, and Rear Disc.