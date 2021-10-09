Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with SmartXonnect in all colours

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition will now be available in three ride modes – Urban, Sport, and Rain, gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre.
The Company also introduced TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, equipped with first-in-segment features including adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels,
The top-end variant of the Apache RTR 160 4V comes equipped with TVS SmartXonnect.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available across three variants: Drum, Single Disc, and Rear Disc.
