Slavia, Virtus follow Kushaq, Taigun's footstep, score perfect 5 at Global NCAP

Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia can now officially called be the safest sedans on Indian roads. Both compact sedans, launched last year, have scored five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests held recently. This is the second big achievement from the two carmakers after their SUVs Kushaq and Taigun returned with similar crash test results last year. Slavia and Virtus compete with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in its segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 13:52 PM
Volkswagen Virtus (left) and Skoda Slavia (right) have emerged as the safest sedans in India with perfect five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests.
Both Slavia and Virtus are the first sedans made in India to secure the highest possible safety rating from Global NCAP. The duo sailed through both adult occupant protection as well as child occupant protection tests. Both sedans were assessed with frontal and side impacts besides pedestrian protection as well as Electronic Stability Control functions. Both sedans scored 29.71 out of 34 points in Adult occupant protection test and 42 out of 49 points in Child occupant protection test.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen Virtus secured five-star rating at the Latin NCAP crash test as well. Volkswagen recently launched the updated Virtus with RDE compliant engines. The price of the sedan now starts from 11.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Also read: Maruti Alto K10 scores two-star safety rating at Global NCAP

Volkswagen Virtus was launched in India in 2022. Offered in two variants, the sedan is powered by Volkswagen's TSI powertrain. Under its hood is a 1.0-litre TSI engine that is either paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic torque. It generates a power output of 113 hp and maximum torque of 178 Nm. There is also a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) mated with a seven-speed DSG transmission that can create a power output of 147 hp and peak torque of 250 Nm.

Also read: Maruti WagonR disappoints with 1-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test

Skoda Slavia was also launched in India last year. Based on the same platform as the Virtus, Slavia is also offered with the same set of two engines. After the recent BS6 Phase 2 update, Skoda Slavia is available at a starting price of 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 13:52 PM IST
