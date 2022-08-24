Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new generation Alto K10 entry-level hatchback at a time when SUV craze in India is at its highest. The oldest existing hatchback model in the country aims to repeat its success even if small car segment seems to be on the wane. Can the new Alto K10 do an encore? Here is our first drive review to test its credentials.