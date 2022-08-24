Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new generation Alto K10 entry-level hatchback at a time when SUV craze in India is at its highest. The oldest existing hatchback model in the country aims to repeat its success even if small car segment seems to be on the wane. Can the new Alto K10 do an encore? Here is our first drive review to test its credentials.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 16:00 PM IST
