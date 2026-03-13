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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Images

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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Left Side

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Right Side View
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Wheel
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Grille
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Headlight
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Steering Controls
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Gear Shifter
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Infotainment System Main Menu
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Instrument Cluster
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Speakers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Door View Of Driver Seat
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Airbags
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Seats Aerial View
Front Left Side
Right Side View
Rear View
Rear Right Side
Wheel
Grille
Headlight
Steering Controls
Gear Shifter
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Speakers
Door View Of Driver Seat
Airbags
Seats Aerial View

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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 User Reviews & Ratings

3.9
622 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
45
3 & aboverating star
219
4 & aboverating star
115
5 ratingrating star
243
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User Reviews

Smooth driving
This car is very valuable. Its highway performance is very good, the seats are comfortable, and the mileage performance is also very good.
By: Achintya srivastava (Mar 13, 2026)
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Compact Performer with Big Value – Alto K10 Review
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a perfect blend of practicality, efficiency, and affordability. Its refreshed styling gives it a youthful appeal, while the 1.0L K-Series engine ensures zippy performance, especially in city traffic. The car delivers an impressive mileage of around 24–25 kmpl, making it highly fuel-efficient. Maintenance is hassle-free thanks to Maruti’s vast service network and low servicing costs. While interior space is modest, it's well-suited for small families or first-time buyers. Overall, the Alto K10 is a reliable and value-packed hatchback that excels in daily commuting and budget-friendly ownership.
By: Ahmed (Jul 22, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Related News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared
9 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso becomes the most affordable car in India while the Alto K10 becomes the most affordable car with six airbags as standard.
From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Renault Kwid: Here are the five most affordable cars in India.
24 Sept 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.
Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
Maruti now offers 6 airbags and few other safety features as standard with its cars.
Maruti Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR and Celerio gets 6 airbags as standard
13 May 2025
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 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Related News

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Videos

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 price in India starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review
24 Aug 2022
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
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