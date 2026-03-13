Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Images

Compact Performer with Big Value – Alto K10 Review

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a perfect blend of practicality, efficiency, and affordability. Its refreshed styling gives it a youthful appeal, while the 1.0L K-Series engine ensures zippy performance, especially in city traffic. The car delivers an impressive mileage of around 24–25 kmpl, making it highly fuel-efficient. Maintenance is hassle-free thanks to Maruti’s vast service network and low servicing costs. While interior space is modest, it's well-suited for small families or first-time buyers. Overall, the Alto K10 is a reliable and value-packed hatchback that excels in daily commuting and budget-friendly ownership.

By: Ahmed ( Jul 22, 2025 )