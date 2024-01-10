2024 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price and specification comparison

Renault India has launched the 2024 iteration of the Kwid hatchback in the country at a starting price of ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) alongside its other siblings like Kiger and Triber. While the pricing of the updated Renault Kwid hatchback remains unchanged, the French auto giant has revised the feature list and introduced three new dual-tone exterior shades.

With the launch of the updated Kwid, the RXL(O) variant of the car now comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system making it the most affordable hatchback in India with this feature. Also, this variant of the Kwid now comes with an AMT gearbox, making it the most affordable automatic car in India. Renault has also made 14 safety features as standard for the Kwid hatchback.

Renault Kwid competes with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, which has been one of the bestselling small hatchbacks in India for a long time. Here is a price and specification comparison between the new Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

2024 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price

The 2024 Renault Kwid is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback is available between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.96 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The RXL(O) AMT variant of the Renault Kwid is priced at ₹5.44 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it the most affordable automatic car in India, while the closest competitor against it is the Maruti Suzuki Alto K120 VXI AGS, which is priced at ₹5.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Specification

The updated Renault Kwid remains the same as the previous model on the powertrain front. Under the hood, the 2024 Renault Kwid continues to draw power from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is capable of churning out 67 bhp peak power and 91 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is available with transmission choices of a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

On the other hand, powering the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine. This engine is available with transmission options of a five-speed manual unit and an AMT, which the automaker calls Auto Gear Shift or AGS. The Alto K10 hatchback churns out 65 bhp peak power and 89 Nm of maximum torque.

The Alto K10 is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG fuel options, while the Renault Kwid has no CNG option. When it comes to power and torque output, the Kwid generates slightly more power and torque than the Alto K10.

