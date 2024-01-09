Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber updated with more features & variants

Renault India has updated the Kwid, Triber and the Kiger in the Indian market. The cars now get new variants which are equipped with new features. Apart from this, there are new colour schemes on offer as well. Moreover, Renault India is offering 2 years of standard warranty and 7 years of extended warranty across its new 2024 range.

Renault has updated its cars with new features and variants. The brand will be launching 5 cars in the next 3 years. Moreover, a new used car program

2024 Renault Kwid

The 2024 Renault Kwid is now the most affordable hatchback to come with a touchscreen infotainment system.

The 2024 Kwid now comes with three new dual-tone exterior body shades for the Climber version. The RXL(O) variant now comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which makes Kwid, the most affordable hatchback to come with this feature. Because of the increasing demand for the automatic transmission, Renault has introduced the RXL(O) variant with Easy-R AMT. This makes the Renault Kwid, the most affordable automatic car available in the Indian market. The hatchback now offers 14 safety features as standard. The price of the 2024 Renault Kwid starts at ₹4.69 lakh ex-showroom.

2024 Renault Triber

The 2024 Renault Triber gets a new Stealth Black body colour.

Renault has added a driver seat armrest and electrically foldable outside rear-view mirrors, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and a wireless charger to the Triber. The RXT variant is now equipped with a rearview camera and a rear wiper whereas the RXL variant gets rear AC with dedicated AC control and vents for the 2nd and 3rd rows. Moreover, LED cabin lights and a PM 2.5 air filter have been added. All variants are now equipped with 15 safety features and rear seatbelt reminders as standard. There is also a new Stealth Black body colour on offer now. The 2024 Renault Triber starts at ₹5.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kiger 999.0 Petrol Both ₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc Petrol Both ₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999.0 cc Petrol Both ₹ 6 - 10.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra KUV100 NXT 1198.0 Petrol Manual ₹ 5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Renault India to drive out 5 models in next 3 years, focus likely on new Duster

2024 Renault Kiger

The 2024 Kiger feels more up-market because of the semi-leatherette seats and leatherette steering.

For 2024, the Renault Kiger gets semi-leatherette seats and leatherette steering, a welcome-goodbye sequence with auto-fold outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) and a bezel-less auto-dim inside rear-view mirror (IRVM). The turbo engine now comes with red brake calipers. The 2024 range comes with more equipped features like auto AC, power-fold ORVM introduced from the RXT(O) variant, cruise control on the RXZ Energy variant and LED cabin lamps on all variants.

In terms of safety features, all variants are now equipped with 15 safety features and seatbelt reminders. Further, the lineup gets a new RXL variant with Energy Manual EASY-R AMT powertrains and the RXT(O) variant with the Turbo Manual and X-Tronic CVT powertrain. The 2024 Kiger now starts at ₹6 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: