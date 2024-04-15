Alto K10 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Alto K10 Std (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionAlto K10 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Alto K10 Std (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Std is 27 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock and specs like:
Engine Type: K10C
Max Torque: 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 27 litres
BootSpace: 214 litres
Mileage of Std is 24.39 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less