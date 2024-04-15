Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus

4 out of 5
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
4 out of 5
5.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage24.39 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Alto K10 specs and features

Alto K10 VXi Plus Latest Updates

Alto K10 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Alto K10 VXi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 5.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: K10C
  • Max Torque: 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 27 litres
  • BootSpace: 214 litres
    • Mileage of VXi Plus is 24.39 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus Price

    VXi Plus
    ₹5.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,33,500
    RTO
    30,340
    Insurance
    27,712
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,92,052
    EMI@12,726/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Engine Type
    K10C
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    24.39 kmpl
    Driving Ranger
    658 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Front Tyres
    145 / 80 R13
    Rear Tyres
    145 / 80 R13
    Length
    3530 mm
    Width
    1490 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Wheelbase
    2380 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    214 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    27 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    -
    Parking Assist
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    -
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    No
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    One Touch -Down
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    -
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Fog Lights
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    -
    Speakers
    4
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus EMI
    EMI11,453 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,32,846
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,32,846
    Interest Amount
    1,54,330
    Payable Amount
    6,87,176

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 other Variants

    Std
    ₹4.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,99,000
    RTO
    19,460
    Insurance
    22,997
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,41,957
    EMI@9,499/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    LXi
    ₹5.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi
    ₹5.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi AGS
    ₹6.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    VXi Plus AGS
    ₹6.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Alternatives

    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago XT

    4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Alto K10 vs Tiago
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi

    5.15 - 6.44 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Alto K10 vs Celerio

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details