Alto K10 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Alto K10 VXi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 5.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi Plus is 27 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: K10C Max Torque: 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 27 litres BootSpace: 214 litres Mileage of VXi Plus is 24.39 kmpl.