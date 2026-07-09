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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Kwid
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.0L
Driving Range
659 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13-
Bootspace
214L-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres28 litres
Length
3530 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2422 mm
Height
1520 mm1474 mm
Width
1490 mm1579 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
No-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
EMI
8,826NaN
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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