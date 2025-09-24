From Alto K10 to Kwid: Here are the five most affordable cars in India.

But GST 2.0 is more than numbers on paper. It has created a psychological shift: owning a car in India feels more achievable, and buyers are no longer forced to compromise heavily between price, features, and comfort. Suddenly, choices that were once aspirational, compact cars with modern features, decent space, and fuel efficiency, are accessible. For urban commuters, small families, and first-time buyers, this is a moment of empowerment.

The implementation of GST 2.0 has quietly reshaped the Indian automotive market. By streamlining tax slabs and reducing effective prices for many small cars, the new system has made some of the country’s most practical vehicles even more affordable. Cars that once hovered just above a first-time buyer’s budget are now within reach, and buyers are feeling the impact in their wallets almost immediately.

1 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details After GST 2.0, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso became the most affordable car in India, available from ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in four major trim levels. The car is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that can be paired to a five-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. This engine can deliver 65.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm and has an ARAI-approved mileage of 24.7 kmpl with the manual or 25.3 kmpl with the auto. The S-Presso also has CNG versions from ₹5.91 lakh (ex-showroom), delivering 55.9 bhp at 5,300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm. These have a mileage of 32.73 km/kg.

2 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, which was the most affordable car earlier, has now come down to the second position. However, with a starting price of ₹3.70 lakh, the Alto K10 remains the most affordable car with six airbags as standard. The Maruti Suzuki Alko K10 is offered with seven colour choices from four major trim options. The Alto K10 comes in either petrol or CNG form. It is powered by a 1.0-litre unit that can be paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic. This engine produces 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of torque and has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 24.39 kmpl. The CNG variant, which is priced from ₹5.74 lakh (ex-showroom), produces 55.9 bhp and 82.1 Nm of torque and claims an ARAI-claimed 33.85 km/kg mileage.

3 Renault Kwid Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Renault Kwid lineup was recently revised with new variant nomencreature and a reduced starting price. The most affordable Renault in India now starts at ₹4.29 lakh, with three trim levels - Evolution (earlier RXL), Techno (earlier RXT) and Climber. Under the hood, the Kwid continues with the familiar 1.0-litre SCe engine, tuned for both efficiency and city-friendly performance. With a ground clearance of 184 mm and a choice of manual or AMT gearboxes, Renault says the Kwid retains its SUV-inspired stance while delivering everyday practicality.

4 Tata Tiago Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details With the GST 2.0, the Tata Tiago, which is the entry point for Tata Motors portfolio, has come under the ₹5 lakh mark.The Tata Tiago now starts at ₹4.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in six colour schemes and 27 overall variants and there is also a CNG variant. The Tiago is equipped with a 1.2-litre Revotron engine and this one can be had with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The other petrol models produce 84.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm, which return an ARAI-rated mileage of 20.09 kmpl with the manual or 19 kmpl with the automatic. The CNG versions produce 72.4 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm of torque. The Tiago iCNG returns 26.49 kmpl with the manual or 28.06 kmpl with the AMT.

5 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Celerio now starts from ₹4.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in four variants across seven colour choices. The car is powered by a 1-litre petrol motor, which comes mated to either a manual or an automatic, and also has a CNG variant. The K-series engine produces 65.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The CNG version produces 55.9 bhp at 5,300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm. Although the petrol motor provides an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.24 kmpl with the manual, the automatic transmission versions deliver 26.68 kmpl. The CNG versions provide an ARAI-certified mileage of 34.43 km/kg.

