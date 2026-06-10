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Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki Offers Price Protection Against Hike For Alto K10, S Presso, Celerio & Wagonr Buyers

Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2026, 11:38 am
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  • Maruti Suzuki has introduced a price protection window and a new RD-backed loan scheme for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, and WagonR buyers.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
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Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has moved to soften the impact of its upcoming price hike by announcing a price protection scheme for its small car line-up. The relief covers the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR, with bookings made up to June 14, 2026, protected from the revised prices.

Price shield for entry buyers

The company said the measure is aimed at entry-level customers who are most sensitive to price changes. Maruti Suzuki had already said in May that it would raise prices across its model range by up to 30,000 from June 2026, citing inflationary pressures and a difficult cost environment. The exact increase will differ from one model to another.

Also Read : May 2026 PV sales cross 4 lakh units; Maruti leads with nearly 41% market share

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Speaking about the move, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee said, "On the feedback of our channel partners, we have announced a price protection scheme for entry customers. Their (channel partners') plea was simple: the customer who is stepping forward with courage to buy a car should not be pushed back by a price hike. So, we are considering a price protection window for small car buyers. If you book, we give you a cushion."

The company said the step is meant to protect affordability as vehicle prices continue to be pressured upward by inflation and higher input costs. It also said the move supports first-time buyers and fits into a wider effort to encourage motorisation across the country.

Also Read : India's very first E100 compatible car unveiled: Meet Maruti Suzuki WagonR BioFlex

New RD-based loan option

Alongside the price protection offer, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a recurring deposit-backed auto loan product called Suhana Safar. The programme, inspired by similar offerings in the jewellery sector, is available for the same four models: Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR. Under the structure, buyers deposit monthly instalments equal to the car EMI into an RD account. After 3-6 months, the amount can be used as a down payment for a car loan from the same bank.

Early response

Maruti Suzuki said the new loan product has already drawn strong interest. The company reported around 8,000 enquiries and more than 1,700 bookings so far, indicating early traction for the scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)

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First Published Date: 10 Jun 2026, 11:38 am IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki wagonr maruti suzuki wagonr alto k10 maruti suzuki alto k10 maruti suzuki s presso s presso celerio maruti suzuki celerio

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