Maruti Suzuki WagonR BioFlex debuts in India; Can run on 100% ethanol

Maruti Suzuki , on Thursday, unveiled the Wagon R BioFlex in India, which is the automaker's as well as the country's first flex-fuel car. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioFlex comes as the production version of the Wagon R Flex Fuel concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Maruti Suzuki currently holds more than 50% market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market's clean energy segment, which includes CNG and hybrid vehicles. With the launch of the WagonR BioFlex, the automaker has now entered a fresh segment as well. The carmaker hopes to ramp up its market share in the clean energy-propelled passenger vehicle segment.

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The launch of the car comes at a time when the country is aiming to achieve a higher mix of ethanol in petrol. While some two-wheeler manufacturers like Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp have already launched a flex-fuel version of their popular motorcycles in the country, in the PV segment, Maruti Suzuki becomes the first brand to bring this tech.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioFlex: No change in design

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioFlex looks very similar to the standard model that is currently on sale. The only difference is the nomenclature and new body graphics, along with completely blacked-out wheels. At the back of the hatchback, the tailgate carries the BioFlex lettering that makes it stand apart from the regular model. The side profile carries new body graphics as well. The other design elements across the exterior remain the same. Inside the cabin as well, the hatchback continues to be the same as the standard model.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioFlex: Powertrain upgraded for 100% ethanol compatibility

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioFlex comes with a remapped ECU, a recalibrated powertrain and related critical components to be compatible with the 100% ethanol. This technology upgrade makes the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R future-proof, as the Indian government is aiming to increase the ethanol blend to petrol in the coming years. The engine remains the same as the standard model. Only the new car's existing petrol engine has been tweaked to support the 100% ethanol compatibility. Maruti Suzuki has claimed that this engine can run on 100% ethanol, but it has been homologated for E85 petrol, which is a mixture of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol.

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