HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos India Bound 2024 Renault Duster Suv: First Look

2024 Renault Duster breaks cover with bolder looks, new engine

Renault Duster SUV, manufactured by Dacia for global markets, has made its debut earlier this week. The new generation Duster SUV has now grown more muscles, look more rugged, is packed with features and can go almost anywhere with off-road credentials and hybrid engines. Here is a quick look.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2023, 13:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹ 4.07 - 6.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 01 Dec 2023, 13:19 PM IST
TAGS: Duster Renault Dacia

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 238 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.