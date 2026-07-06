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Planning to buy the 2026 Renault Kwid? Variants explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2026, 09:33 am
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Renault Kwid variant lineup has been trimmed to two options: Evolution and Climber.

2026 Renault Kwid Image
Renault Kwid variant lineup has been trimmed to two options: Evolution and Climber.
2026 Renault Kwid Image
Renault Kwid variant lineup has been trimmed to two options: Evolution and Climber.
Renault Kwid
EMI starting at just
₹6,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Renault has launched the 2026 Renault Kwid in India. Christened as a micro SUV, the Kwid is essentially a small entry-level hatchback, which sits in a segment where it competes with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, while also challenging models like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and entry-level trims of the Tata Tiago. Competing against these, the Kwid stands out for its SUV-inspired 184 mm ground clearance, attractive design, and safety features like standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The 2026 Renault Kwid comes without any major design changes. Instead, it gets small design tweaks inside and out. It gets no mechanical changes as well, as compared to the pre-updated iteration. However, the variant lineup for the Kwid has received a major overhaul. The French carmaker has trimmed the lineup to just two variants in the MY2026 update. The Renault Kwid facelift is now available in two trim choices: Evolution and Climber.

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If you are planning to buy the new Renault Kwid, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer on which variant offers you what.

Renault Kwid: Variants explained

Renault Kwid: Variants explained
VariantsEvolutionClimber
ExteriorStylised graphite grilleSatin chrome inserts
Body colour bumpers
Integrated roof spoiler
Side indicators on wheel arch claddingsNA
NAORVMs with turn indicators
Full wheel coverDual tone wheel cover
Stylised door decalsNA
NADoor protection cladding
LED DRLs
NAB-pillar applique
NAArching roof rails with white inserts
NASUV-styled front & rear skid plates with white inserts
NADual tone Climber 2D insignia on C-pillar
NAHeadlamp protectors with white accents
NADual tone body colour
InteriorGrey Melange fabric upholsteryMetal Mustard & White fabric upholstery with striped embossing
Stylised gear knob with bellowNA
NAShiny black gear knob with White embellisher & White stitch bellow
Piano Black centre fascia
Chrome multimedia unit surroundWhite multimedia unit surround
Chrome inserts on HVAC control panel and air vents
Chrome AMT dial surroundWhite AMT dial surround
NAFront door panel with white deco
NAChrome parking brake button
NAChrome inner door handles
Comfort & technologyAntenna
Intermittent front wiper & auto wiping while washing
On-board trip computer
Electric power steering
Co-driver sunvisor
Lane change indicator
Manual AC with heater (4-speed / 5-mode)
Rear seats with foldable backrest
Internally adjustable ORVMsElectrically adjustable ORVMs
Front power windowsFront and rear power windows
NARear parcel shelf
Rear grab handles
Pollen filter
Remote keyless entry with central locking
Cabin light with theatre dimming
12V front power socket
20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Dual front speakers
LED digital instrument cluster
NASteering mounted audio controls
NAFast USB charger
NADay-night IRVM
SafetyNAElectronic Stability Program (ESP)
NATraction control system
NARearview camera with guidelines
Traffic assistance mode (AMT only)
All occupant seat belt reminder
Front seat belts with load limiter
Reverse parking sensorsNA
Driver seat belt with pre-tensioner
Front driver & co-driver airbag
Pedestrian protection
Speed alert warning
ABS with EBD and brake assist
Rear door child lock
Hill start assist (AMT only)
Speed sensing door locking
All seat - 3-point seat belt
Impact sensing door unlock

The entry-level Evolution MT comes priced at 4.53 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT variant is priced at 4.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The fully loaded Climber variant is priced at 5.15 lakh for the manual variant, while the AMT one is priced at 5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants come well equipped in terms of external and interior features, as well as on the safety front.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2026, 09:33 am IST

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