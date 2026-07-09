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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs S-Presso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 S-presso
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 3.5 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
K10CK10C
Driving Range
659 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl24.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualManual
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13145 / 80 R13
Bootspace
214L240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres27 litres
Length
3530 mm3565 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2380 mm
Height
1520 mm1553 mm
Width
1490 mm1520 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trip
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Shift Indicator
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoNo
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Key
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No No
Geo-Fence
No No
Find My Car
No No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)0 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6733,89,172
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9003,49,900
RTO
18,29617,496
Insurance
21,97721,276
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,8268,364
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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Latest Videos

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