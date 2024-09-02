Alto K10 and S-Presso get more affordable as Maruti Suzuki announces price cut

Maruti Suzuki has decided to cut prices of the Alto K10 and S-Presso, two of its most affordable cars in India, ahead of the festive season to boost sales. The carmaker, which has witnessed sales slump in the past couple of months, announced the price cut for the two entry-level cars today (September 2). The price cut, which is marginal, could help one save up to ₹6,500 depending on model and variants. The decision to cut price of some of the select variants of these two cars were announced during a regulatory filing today.

Maruti Suzuki has reduced the price of the LXi variant of the S-Presso by at least ₹2,000, taking its starting price under ₹5 lakh. The variant was previously sold at a price of ₹5.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti sells the S-Presso at a starting price of ₹4.26 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹6.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Meanwhile the Alto K10 has seen its price go down by ₹6,500 for the VXI variant. The Alto K10 hatchback, one of the longest surviving car brand in India, is available at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Price of India's most affordable car goes up to ₹5.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Slump in sales behind Maruti price cut?

In August, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a drop of eight per cent in its overall sales. Though its utility vehicles like Brezza, Fronx, Ertiga and other models continue to see growth, the small car segment is witnessing a slump in demand. This has affected overall sales from the carmaker in August. The models in this segment, which also include the Alto K10 and S-Presso, dropped to 10,648 units compared to August last year, a fall of more than 18 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki has not officially announced any reason behind the price cut. However, the decision comes at a time when carmakers are struggling to push up sales while number of unsold cars remain at its highest. The price cut could be aimed at boosting sales ahead of the festive season.

