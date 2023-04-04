Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Alto K10 measures 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price starts at ₹ 3.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes in 6 variants. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 top variant price is ₹ 5.83 Lakhs.
₹3.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.82 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.33 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹5.83 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
