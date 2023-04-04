HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,99,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Specs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Alto K10 measures 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and has a wheelbase of ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
VXi Plus AGS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
K10C
Driving Range
672 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
24.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13
Length
3530 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1490 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
214 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
-
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Seat Adjustment
No
Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
-
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Headlights
Halogen
Cornering Headlights
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 News

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (left) and WagonR (right) failed to impress at the recent Global NCAP crash tests. Alto K10 secured 2-star rating while the WagonR could garner only one rating.
Alto K10, WagonR unsafe? How Maruti reacted to Global NCAP crash test results
4 Apr 2023
Maruti Alto K10 was crash tested by Global NCAP
Maruti Alto K10 performs poorly with two stars in Global NCAP crash test
4 Apr 2023
The Maruti Suzuki Black edition extends to all models under the Arena dealerships
Maruti brings Black Edition to Arena range, available from Alto K10 to Brezza
9 Feb 2023
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,000 on hatchbacks like Alto K10, Wagon R, Dzire and S-Presso in November.
Alto K10 to Dzire: Maruti cars with highest discounts before price hike
3 Dec 2022
Alto K10 is one of the best-selling models from Maruti Suzuki in the country.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 joins the S-CNG bandwagon. Check price and mileage
18 Nov 2022
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price starts at ₹ 3.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes in 6 variants. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 top variant price is ₹ 5.83 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Std
3.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LXi
4.82 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi
5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi Plus
5.33 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi AGS
5.5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi Plus AGS
5.83 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

