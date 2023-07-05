Renault Kwid Specifications

Renault Kwid comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kwid measures 3,731 mm in length, 1,579 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,422 mm. The ground clearance of Kwid is 184. A five-seat model, Renault Kwid sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less