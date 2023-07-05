HT Auto
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11

Renault Kwid Specifications

Renault Kwid is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,06,500 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 799.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
59 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Renault Kwid Specs

Renault Kwid comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kwid measures 3,731 mm in length, 1,579 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,422 mm. The ...Read More

Renault Kwid Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.0L
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
616
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Height
1474
Ground Clearance
184
Length
3731
Width
1579
Wheelbase
2422
Bootspace
279
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
28
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Optional
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Renault Kwid Alternatives

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kwid vs Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kwid vs Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kwid vs Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kwid vs S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kwid vs Ignis

Renault Kwid News

Dacia Spring EV is based on the Renault Kwid and shows us what the Kwid EV could look like if it comes to India.
Dacia Spring EV shows what Renault Kwid EV could be like, a much-expected car in India
5 Jul 2023
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone
31 May 2023
Maruti Baleno was among three most-selling used cars in the first quarter of 2023.
Hyundai Creta, Maruti Baleno, Renault Kwid are best-selling used cars in India, says survey
24 May 2023
Renault is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>62,000 discount on its models, depending on variants, in May.
Renault Kwid to Triber: Discounts of up to 62,000 in May
8 May 2023
File photo of Renault Kiger used for representation purpose only.
Renault Triber, Kwid and Kiger owners can get discounts on service with Renault Summer Camp: Details
23 Apr 2023
View all
 

Renault Kwid Variants & Price List

Renault Kwid price starts at ₹ 4.07 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.51 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kwid comes in 9 variants. Renault Kwid top variant price is ₹ 5.51 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
RXE 0.8
4.07 Lakhs*
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXL 0.8
4.37 Lakhs*
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXL 1.0
4.54 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT 0.8
4.67 Lakhs*
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT 1.0 Option
4.9 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXL 1.0 AMT
4.94 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
CLIMBER 1.0 Option
5.12 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RXT 1.0 AMT Option
5.3 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option
5.51 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Renault Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Renault Cars

Trending Renault Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Renault Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details