Renault Kwid Specifications

Renault Kwid comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kwid measures 3,731 mm in length, 1,579 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,422 mm. The ground clearance of Kwid is 184. A five-seat model, Renault Kwid sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Renault Kwid price starts at ₹ 4.07 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.51 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kwid comes in 9 variants. Renault Kwid top variant price is ₹ 5.51 Lakhs.
₹4.07 Lakhs*
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.37 Lakhs*
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.54 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.67 Lakhs*
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.9 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.94 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹5.12 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.3 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹5.51 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
