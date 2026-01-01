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RENAULT Kwid Mileage

₹4.3 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Renault Kwid Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 21.7 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 22 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual21.7 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic22 kmpl

Renault Kwid Variants Wise Mileage

Renault Kwid price starts at ₹ 4.3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 5.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kwid comes in 15 variants. Renault Kwid's top variant is CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone.
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
15 Variants Available
Kwid Authentic MT
21.7 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.3 Lakhs*
Kwid Authentic CNG Manual
999 cc
CNG
Manual
₹4.3 Lakhs*
Kwid Evolution MT
21.7 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Renault Kwid Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 24.39 - 33.85 kmpl
Check OffersAlto K10 MileageKwidvsAlto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 24.12 - 32.73 kmpl
Check OffersS-Presso MileageKwidvsS-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 24.97-34.43 kmpl
Check OffersCelerio MileageKwidvsCelerio

Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Renault Kwid User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Stylish and Feature-Packed, with a Few Trade-Offs
Considering its price segment, this vehicle offers decent value. However, spare parts availability is a major concern in tier-2 and especially tier-3 cities. The digital instrument cluster is a strong highlight and can influence the buying decision, as it gives the car a premium feel. On the downside, the engine noise is quite irritating when the vehicle is stationary. Resale value may also disappoint, as prices can drop significantly due to limited parts availability and weaker brand presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. Mileage is average—while the figures look good on paper, real-world performance doesn’t quite match up.
By: Tohid Mahedavi (Jan 1, 2026)
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