Stylish and Feature-Packed, with a Few Trade-Offs

Considering its price segment, this vehicle offers decent value. However, spare parts availability is a major concern in tier-2 and especially tier-3 cities. The digital instrument cluster is a strong highlight and can influence the buying decision, as it gives the car a premium feel. On the downside, the engine noise is quite irritating when the vehicle is stationary. Resale value may also disappoint, as prices can drop significantly due to limited parts availability and weaker brand presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. Mileage is average—while the figures look good on paper, real-world performance doesn’t quite match up.

By: Tohid Mahedavi ( Jan 1, 2026 )