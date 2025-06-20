Images
Renault Bigster Front Right Side1/22
UPCOMING

RENAULT Bigster

Exp. Launch in Jan 2026
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
13 - 18 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News

Bigster Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Bigster: 1299.0 cc

Category average

View all Bigster Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Renault Bigster Latest Update

Bigster Launch Date

The Renault Bigster is expected to launch in Jan 2026.

Bigster Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 - 18 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Renault Bigster is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1299 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Bigster Seating Capacity

The Renault Bigster is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Bigster Rivals

MG Hector, Kia Carens Clavis, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Mahindra Thar ROXX are sought to be the major rivals to Renault Bigster.

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Bigster.
Renault Bigster
Kia Carens Clavis
VS
Renault BigsterSelect model
Kia Carens ClavisSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Left Side View
Gear Shifter
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Renault Bigster Images

Renault Bigster Image 1
Renault Bigster Image 2
Renault Bigster Image 3
Renault Bigster Image 4
Renault Bigster Image 5
Renault Bigster Image 6
Renault Bigster Image 7
Renault Bigster Image 8
Renault Bigster Image 9
Renault Bigster Image 10
Renault Bigster Image 11
Renault Bigster Image 12
Renault Bigster Image 13
Renault Bigster Image 14
Renault Bigster Image 15
Renault Bigster Image 16
Renault Bigster Image 17
Renault Bigster Image 18
Renault Bigster Image 19
Renault Bigster Image 20
Renault Bigster Image 21
Renault Bigster Image 22

Renault Bigster Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1299 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Renault Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Renault Cars

Renault News

View all
  News

Renault Bigster FAQs

The Renault Bigster is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 13-18 Lakhs.
The Renault Bigster is expected to launch in Jan 2026, introducing a new addition to the 1299 cc segment.
The Renault Bigster features a 1299 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Renault Bigster faces competition from the likes of MG Hector and Kia Carens Clavis in the 1299 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

88.7 - 97.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features