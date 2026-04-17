Renault targets 5% market share by 2030 in India. Here's how

Renault , the French auto giant that sells models like Kwid , Kiger , Triber , and Duster in the country, currently holds a 0.9% market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The automaker now aims to increase its market share to 5% by 2030. This will be a part of the brand's ‘futuREady’ strategy, which also foresees India as the auto company's third biggest global market, as well as the export target of 2 billion euros annually by the end of this decade, covering both vehicles and components.

Renault India aims for a multi-pronged product strategy to achieve its target of 5% market share by 2030.

Also Read : Renault to launch 7 cars in India by 2030, bets big on RGEP & RGMP modular platforms

Renault on Thursday has detailed its ‘futuREady’ strategy, which is based on four pillars: growth-ready, tech-ready, excellence-ready, and trust-ready. In FY26, Renault India posted sales of 42,018 units, up 11% from 37,900 units registered in FY25. The company aims to ramp up this number significantly with new models, keeping an eye on the 5% market share target.

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How Renault India aims to achieve 5% market share

Renault India aims for a multi-pronged product strategy to achieve its target of 5% market share by 2030.

Two new platforms at the core of strategy: Renault India is focusing on two new vehicle architectures, namely RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) and RGMP (Renault Group Modular Platform), which play a crucial role in the growth strategy. These two platforms will spawn 7 new products in the country by 2030, focusing on the hatchback, SUV and MPV segments.

Renault India is focusing on two new vehicle architectures, namely RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) and RGMP (Renault Group Modular Platform), which play a crucial role in the growth strategy. These two platforms will spawn 7 new products in the country by 2030, focusing on the hatchback, SUV and MPV segments. Multi-powertrains in focus: Both the RGEP and RMGP will come catering to a wide range of powertrains, in both the sub-4-metre sub- ₹ 10 lakh slab and higher. The RGEP will focus on the more affordable models, while the RMGP will target the higher segment. The OEM has stated that there will be a wide palette of powertrains on offer for the future Renault cars, which will include petrol, diesel, CNG, flex-fuel, HEV, super-hybrid and pure electric powertrains, while transmission technologies will include manual, AMT, CVT, etc. Also, there will be a wide range of drivetrain choices, including FWD, 2WD, 4WD, and e-4WD.

Both the RGEP and RMGP will come catering to a wide range of powertrains, in both the sub-4-metre sub- 10 lakh slab and higher. The RGEP will focus on the more affordable models, while the RMGP will target the higher segment. The OEM has stated that there will be a wide palette of powertrains on offer for the future Renault cars, which will include petrol, diesel, CNG, flex-fuel, HEV, super-hybrid and pure electric powertrains, while transmission technologies will include manual, AMT, CVT, etc. Also, there will be a wide range of drivetrain choices, including FWD, 2WD, 4WD, and e-4WD. Enhanced localisation: Localisation will play a key role in Renault's future product strategy, eventually playing a crucial role in achieving 5% market share. The RGMP architecture that will spawn the hatchback, SUV and MPVs, with a length between 3,990 mm and ₹ 4,673 mm, claims to focus on 90% localisation in the country. This will help the brand to price these cars competitively, attracting more consumers, driving up sales and eventually leading to a bigger market share.

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