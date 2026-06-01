May 2026 car launch roundup: Every major new car that arrived in India

The Indian automotive market witnessed activity across several price brackets in May 2026, with manufacturers introducing updated models, new powertrain options and fresh nameplates. While some brands focused on feature-rich facelifts, others expanded their electric vehicle and premium offerings. Excluding the Honda ZR-V, which has not yet been launched, here is a look at the cars and SUVs that entered the market during the month.

1 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Engine 61 kWh cc View Offers View More Details Toyota entered India's passenger EV space with the Urban Cruiser Ebella, an electric SUV offered with two battery pack choices. Buyers can choose between a 49 kWh unit producing around 142 bhp and a larger 61 kWh version generating approximately 172 bhp. Toyota claims a driving range of up to 543 km on the larger battery. The SUV also comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats and a dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrumentation.

2 Tata Tiago and Tiago EV Engine 19.2-24 kWh cc View Offers View More Details Tata Motors updated both the Tiago and Tiago EV with styling revisions and feature additions. Exterior changes include redesigned bumpers, updated lighting elements and new alloy wheels. Inside, the hatchbacks receive refreshed upholstery and an upgraded instrument cluster. The petrol-powered Tiago continues with an engine producing about 85 bhp, while the CNG version develops roughly 72 bhp. The Tiago EV remains available with 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery packs, offering claimed ranges of 226 km and 285 km respectively.

3 MG Majestor Engine 1,996 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic Alert Me When Launched View More Details Positioned above the Gloster, the MG Majestor arrived as a full-size SUV with a more rugged design and a premium feature list. Available in both six- and seven-seat configurations, it is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing around 212 bhp. Key features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a digital driver's display, three-zone climate control, a powered tailgate and ADAS functions.

4 Honda City Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 17.77-27.26 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Honda introduced another update for the City sedan, bringing cosmetic changes and additional convenience features. The refreshed model gains new lighting elements, redesigned alloy wheels, ventilated front seats and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Powertrain options remain unchanged, with the petrol version producing 119.3 bhp and the strong-hybrid variant delivering 124.3 bhp.

5 Nissan Gravite CNG Engine 999 cc Mileage 19.3 - 19.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Nissan expanded the Gravite lineup by introducing an authorised CNG retrofit package. Rather than a factory-fitted solution, the kit is installed through approved channels and costs ₹82,999 over the standard vehicle price. Nissan states that the package is backed by a third-party warranty covering up to three years or 1 lakh km.

6 BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Engine 2,998 cc Mileage 10.24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details At the premium end of the market, BMW launched the M440i xDrive Convertible at ₹1.09 crore. The four-seater performance model uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance, producing around 369 bhp. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.9 seconds, while the feature list includes ADAS, a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

7 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Engine 60-88 kWh cc View Offers View More Details Tesla expanded its India portfolio with the launch of the Model Y Premium RWD, priced at ₹50.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant replaces the discontinued Long Range Premium RWD and becomes the entry point into the Model Y range. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026. The electric SUV offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Tesla has also introduced cabin updates, including a larger 16-inch touchscreen and a new Zen Grey interior theme alongside the all-black option. Other features include heated and ventilated front seats, an 8-inch rear touchscreen, a panoramic glass roof and power-folding rear seats.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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