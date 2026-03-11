PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Nissan Gravite Overview

Nissan Motor India has officially launched the Nissan Gravite, its new seven-seater B-MPV, at an introductory price of 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The special introductory pricing is limited to the first 1,001 units, with bookings opening tonight. The Gravite marks a key step in Nissan’s product expansion strategy for India, under which the company plans to introduce two additional models — a compact SUV later this year and a larger three-row SUV next year.

Positioned in the affordable MPV segment, the Gravite will be available in eight variants at launch. A dual-cylinder CNG version is also confirmed and is expected to join the lineup later this year. Developed under the Renault-Nissan alliance, the Gravite shares its core architecture and mechanicals with the Renault Triber, while incorporating Nissan-specific styling and branding elements to create a distinct identity.

Nissan Gravite Price

The Nissan Gravite is priced at an introductory 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,001 units. Regular pricing is expected to be announced after the introductory batch is sold out. With this aggressive starting price, the Gravite positions itself as one of the most affordable seven-seater MPVs in India.

Nissan Gravite Variants

The Gravite is being offered in eight variants at launch, catering to a wide range of buyers. Nissan has confirmed that a dual-cylinder CNG variant will be introduced later this year, further expanding the MPV’s appeal to cost-conscious customers seeking lower running costs.

Nissan Gravite Engine and Transmission

The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces approximately 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT, branded by Nissan as EZ Shift. The setup is tuned primarily for urban commuting and fuel efficiency, in line with the Gravite’s family-focused positioning.

Nissan Gravite Design and Exterior

While the Gravite shares its silhouette with the Renault Triber, Nissan has introduced several styling tweaks to differentiate its offering. At the front, the MPV features LED daytime running lamps connected by a chrome strip that runs between the headlamps. The hood carries bold ‘GRAVITE’ chrome lettering and sculpted lines that lend a more assertive appearance.

A honeycomb-pattern grille adds a modern touch, while the lower bumper incorporates C-shaped chrome inserts around the fog lamps, giving the MPV a subtle SUV-inspired stance. The rear design features LED taillamps connected by a chrome strip, with the Nissan logo placed centrally. The C-shaped design elements continue at the rear bumper, echoing the styling theme seen at the front.

In profile, the Gravite features black cladding around the wheel arches and black elements along the lower portion of the doors, complete with Gravite branding. These details enhance its visual differentiation while maintaining the practical proportions of a compact three-row MPV.

Nissan Gravite Interior and Features

Inside, the Nissan Gravite carries forward the practical layout seen on its French sibling but introduces a dual-tone beige and black interior theme. The cabin is designed with a focus on flexibility and functionality, offering more than 150 seating configurations to accommodate varying passenger and luggage needs.

The Gravite is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control, complemented by physical buttons for ease of use. Front occupants benefit from adjustable armrests, adding to overall comfort. Storage has been prioritised, with more than 31 litres of total storage space across the cabin — over 17 litres in the front row and more than 14 litres across the second and third rows.

Nissan Gravite Safety

Safety is a strong focus for the Gravite, which offers more than 45 active and passive safety features, with over 30 standard across variants. Key safety equipment includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, electronic stability control, traction control system, brake assist and anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution. These features position the Gravite competitively within the affordable MPV segment.

Nissan Gravite Colour Options

The Nissan Gravite is available in five exterior colour options: Forest Green, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver and Storm White.

Nissan Gravite Rivals

With its aggressive introductory pricing, flexible seating layout and strong feature list, the Nissan Gravite competes directly with the Renault Triber and serves as a more affordable alternative to larger MPVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion. It is aimed at families seeking a practical, budget-friendly seven-seater with modern styling and essential safety features.

Nissan Gravite Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.3 - 19.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    71.01 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    96 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
Nissan Gravite Variants

Nissan Gravite price starts at ₹ 5.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Nissan Gravite comes in 9 variants. Nissan Gravite's top variant is Tekna Petrol 1.0L Manual CNG.
Gravite Visia Petrol 1.0L Manual
₹5.65 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual
₹6.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual
₹7.2 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Nissan Gravite Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Nissan has begun nationwide deliveries of the Gravite, an affordable sub-four-metre MPV, emphasizing practicality and flexible seating.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Mar 2026
Nissan India reports 23% sales growth in February 2026, driven by domestic demand and the launch of the Gravite MPV.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
The Nissan Gravite's base variant has a petrol engine with manual transmission, offering 72 PS and 96 Nm torque.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Feb 2026
Nissan launched the Gravite, a budget-friendly MPV in India, competing with the Renault Triber in design and features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Feb 2026
Nissan launched the Gravite, a seven-seater MPV, in India at ₹5.65 lakh, with limited initial bookings.Read Full Story

Nissan Gravite comparison with similar cars

Nissan Gravite CAR - main product image
Nissan Gravite
Renault Triber CAR image for comparison
Renault Triber
Hyundai Exter CAR image for comparison
Hyundai Exter
Tata Punch CAR image for comparison
Tata Punch
Nissan Magnite CAR image for comparison
Nissan Magnite
Renault Kiger CAR image for comparison
Renault Kiger
₹5.65 Lakhs*
₹5.76 Lakhs*
₹5.74 Lakhs*
₹5.59 Lakhs*
₹5.62 Lakhs*
₹5.76 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.3
56 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
383 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
140 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
1028 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
472 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
302 Reviews
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
-
Power
71 bhp
Power
82 bhp
Power
72 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Torque
-
Torque
96 Nm
Torque
113.8 Nm
Torque
103 Nm
Torque
152 Nm
Torque
152 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
182 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Ground Clearance
193 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm

Nissan Gravite Colours

Nissan Gravite is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Forest Green
Metallic Grey
Onyx Black
Storm White
Blade Silver
Forest green

Nissan Gravite User Reviews & Ratings

3.8Engine & Performance
4.1Features
4.6Safety
4.4Design
4.5Value For Money
4.3Comfort
What Customers say
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Nissan Gravite's spaciousness, safety features, and practicality for families, though some cite engine performance limitations and a need for better sound insulation.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconAttractive looks and design
  • check circle iconSpacious interior with 625L boot
  • check circle icon6 airbags as standard for safety
  • check circle iconGood fuel economy around 17-19 kmpl
  • check circle iconPractical for large families

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine noise at high speeds
  • warning iconPerformance may be sluggish with full load
  • warning iconLimited power for hilly terrains
  • warning iconScreen issues due to software
  • warning iconSome users prefer more engine options

User Reviews

Smooth AMT gearbox
Was worried about AMT but it works well in city. Very relaxed driving experience. The interior looks premium with the beige/black theme.
By: Lakshmi Venkat (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best car under 6L
Bought it for my business. Can carry goods easily by folding seats. Amazing ground clearance too. Nissan did a great job with this one.
By: Hariharan Mohan (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Simple and reliable
It’s a no-nonsense car. Does exactly what it promises. Spacious, decent features, and looks good. No major issues after 1000km drive.
By: Suresh Balasubramanian (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Stylish and spacious
The Gravite design looks very modern. The C-shaped DRLs are a nice touch. Best part is the boot space after removing the last seat. Useful!
By: Meena Krishnan (Mar 9, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Solid safety features
Getting 6 airbags at this price point is amazing. Gives me peace of mind driving my parents. The ride quality is very planted and stable.
By: Vivek Ramachandran (Mar 9, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Nissan Gravite Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
Nissan Gravite Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeMUV
Max Torque96 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage19.3 - 19.6 kmpl
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Nissan Gravite Mileage

Nissan Gravite in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Nissan Gravite's petrol variant is 19.3 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Nissan Gravite Visia Petrol 1.0L Manual comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Visia Petrol 1.0L Manual
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19.3 kmpl

