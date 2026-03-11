Nissan Gravite Overview

Nissan Motor India has officially launched the Nissan Gravite, its new seven-seater B-MPV, at an introductory price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The special introductory pricing is limited to the first 1,001 units, with bookings opening tonight. The Gravite marks a key step in Nissan’s product expansion strategy for India, under which the company plans to introduce two additional models — a compact SUV later this year and a larger three-row SUV next year.

Positioned in the affordable MPV segment, the Gravite will be available in eight variants at launch. A dual-cylinder CNG version is also confirmed and is expected to join the lineup later this year. Developed under the Renault-Nissan alliance, the Gravite shares its core architecture and mechanicals with the Renault Triber, while incorporating Nissan-specific styling and branding elements to create a distinct identity.

Nissan Gravite Price

The Nissan Gravite is priced at an introductory ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,001 units. Regular pricing is expected to be announced after the introductory batch is sold out. With this aggressive starting price, the Gravite positions itself as one of the most affordable seven-seater MPVs in India.

Nissan Gravite Variants

The Gravite is being offered in eight variants at launch, catering to a wide range of buyers. Nissan has confirmed that a dual-cylinder CNG variant will be introduced later this year, further expanding the MPV’s appeal to cost-conscious customers seeking lower running costs.

Nissan Gravite Engine and Transmission

The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces approximately 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT, branded by Nissan as EZ Shift. The setup is tuned primarily for urban commuting and fuel efficiency, in line with the Gravite’s family-focused positioning.

Nissan Gravite Design and Exterior

While the Gravite shares its silhouette with the Renault Triber, Nissan has introduced several styling tweaks to differentiate its offering. At the front, the MPV features LED daytime running lamps connected by a chrome strip that runs between the headlamps. The hood carries bold ‘GRAVITE’ chrome lettering and sculpted lines that lend a more assertive appearance.

A honeycomb-pattern grille adds a modern touch, while the lower bumper incorporates C-shaped chrome inserts around the fog lamps, giving the MPV a subtle SUV-inspired stance. The rear design features LED taillamps connected by a chrome strip, with the Nissan logo placed centrally. The C-shaped design elements continue at the rear bumper, echoing the styling theme seen at the front.

In profile, the Gravite features black cladding around the wheel arches and black elements along the lower portion of the doors, complete with Gravite branding. These details enhance its visual differentiation while maintaining the practical proportions of a compact three-row MPV.

Nissan Gravite Interior and Features

Inside, the Nissan Gravite carries forward the practical layout seen on its French sibling but introduces a dual-tone beige and black interior theme. The cabin is designed with a focus on flexibility and functionality, offering more than 150 seating configurations to accommodate varying passenger and luggage needs.

The Gravite is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control, complemented by physical buttons for ease of use. Front occupants benefit from adjustable armrests, adding to overall comfort. Storage has been prioritised, with more than 31 litres of total storage space across the cabin — over 17 litres in the front row and more than 14 litres across the second and third rows.

Nissan Gravite Safety

Safety is a strong focus for the Gravite, which offers more than 45 active and passive safety features, with over 30 standard across variants. Key safety equipment includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, electronic stability control, traction control system, brake assist and anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution. These features position the Gravite competitively within the affordable MPV segment.

Nissan Gravite Colour Options

The Nissan Gravite is available in five exterior colour options: Forest Green, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver and Storm White.

Nissan Gravite Rivals

With its aggressive introductory pricing, flexible seating layout and strong feature list, the Nissan Gravite competes directly with the Renault Triber and serves as a more affordable alternative to larger MPVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion. It is aimed at families seeking a practical, budget-friendly seven-seater with modern styling and essential safety features.