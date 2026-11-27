German luxury car giant under the Volkswagen Group, Audi has taken a unique approach to address the rising consumer demand for physical control buttons over touchscreens and touch panels. Audi wants to make physical buttons that deploy from behind the touchscreen. In an attempt to make touchscreen and physical control buttons coexist, Audi has patented a touchscreen infotainment system that hides a physical button panel.

This comes as Volkswagen is moving back to the strategy of offering more physical buttons in its cars, after suffering some backlash from its touch-button-heavy design. Interestingly, another German luxury car giant, Mercedes-Benz, also recently said that maybe the world went too far with touchscreens. Now, Audi, too, seems to be walking the same path. However, it is not giving up the touchscreen. Instead, the automaker has just patented a technology that lets both physical control buttons and touchscreen display coexist without impacting the aesthetics or space. According to the patent image, Audi has created a physical button panel that can hide behind a touchscreen.

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The patent shows off a little button bar, which is basically a strip of physical buttons and a circular knob at the centre of it. The bar is located below the touchscreen. A press of a button or even voice control can hide away the button bar behind the screen. Once the buttons are hidden, the touchscreen creates a duplicate set of icons at the bottom, so that the functionality of the buttons still remains there while the bar is hidden, but in digital form.

Audi has not revealed what these dedicated buttons would be for, but these could be for climate control, heated seats, etc. Also, the carmaker has not revealed which model would be the first to receive this design strategy.

While the touchscreen infotainment systems offer the carmakers the liberty to integrate a lot of accessibility and functionalities into a single screen, the touchscreens have been known for causing distractions for many drivers, which could be fatal during driving. Instead, many motorists have advocated for dedicated physical buttons, which according to them offer convenience and less distraction.

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