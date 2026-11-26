Honda Cars India has released a fresh teaser of its upcoming ALPHA electric SUV ahead of its global premiere on December 2. The latest teaser offers a partial glimpse of the production-spec model, with the front section of the SUV remaining largely covered by a white drape.

The teaser reveals portions of the front lighting setup, bumper and grille area, along with the ALPHA name on the number plate. While Honda has not disclosed any technical details through the latest announcement, the teaser provides another look at the electric SUV ahead of its unveiling.

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Honda ALPHA design details

The new teaser follows the release of the exterior and interior design sketches of the ALPHA. These sketches revealed a modern SUV design with distinctive lighting elements, a sculpted body profile and a contemporary cabin layout. The interior is expected to feature a technology-focused dashboard with a large infotainment display.

Honda ALPHA: Made-in-India electric SUV

The Honda ALPHA was first previewed as the 0 Alpha concept at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025. The production version will be Honda's first Made-in-India global electric SUV, with the company confirming that India will serve as its manufacturing base for the model.

The SUV is expected to play an important role in Honda's electric vehicle plans, particularly as the Japanese carmaker looks to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. Its local manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan, is expected to cater to both domestic and international markets.

Also Read : Honda Alpha electric SUV design sketches revealed ahead of December 2 global debut

Honda ALPHA: Expected specifications and launch

Honda has not yet revealed details about the ALPHA's battery pack, electric motor, driving range or charging capabilities. Pricing and market launch details also remain under wraps. More information about the electric SUV is expected to be announced during its global premiere on December 2.

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