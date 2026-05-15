The Honda 0 Alpha is an all-electric SUV concept unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, marking its global debut as part of Honda’s next-generation EV strategy. Positioned as an entry-level model within the upcoming Honda 0 Series, the 0 Alpha is designed to serve as a gateway to the brand’s future electric vehicle lineup.

The concept follows earlier showcases such as the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV, and reflects Honda’s intent to build a global EV portfolio that combines compact dimensions with premium positioning. The production-spec version is expected to reach global markets, including India, by 2027.

Honda 0 Alpha: Pricing & Variants

Honda has not disclosed pricing details for the 0 Alpha concept. However, as a gateway model in the 0 Series lineup, the production version is expected to be positioned as one of the more accessible electric SUVs in Honda’s global EV range.

Variant details are also yet to be confirmed, though the model is expected to be introduced with multiple configurations in line with market-specific requirements closer to its production debut.

Honda 0 Alpha: Launch Date

The production-spec Honda 0 Alpha is expected to be launched globally by 2027, with India confirmed as one of the key markets for its rollout. The concept version was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 and will remain on public display during the event.

Honda 0 Alpha: Features

The Honda 0 Alpha is developed around the brand’s new “Thin, Light, and Wise” design philosophy. This approach focuses on achieving a low and sleek profile while maintaining SUV-like ground clearance and a wide stance for stability.

The exterior design incorporates a clean, integrated front fascia where the headlights, charging port and illuminated Honda logo are housed within a single panel. At the rear, a U-shaped LED light bar connects the tail lamps, indicators and reverse lights, contributing to a cohesive lighting signature.

The cabin features a full-length glass roof that enhances the sense of space and ambient lighting within the interior. Honda has also indicated that the 0 Series will introduce next-generation automated driving technologies supported by artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and driver monitoring systems. These systems are expected to enable more natural, human-like driving assistance and expanded hands-free functionality.

Honda 0 Alpha: Specifications

Technical specifications for the Honda 0 Alpha have not yet been fully disclosed. However, Honda has outlined key advancements that will underpin the 0 Series platform.

The electric SUV is expected to feature a next-generation battery system capable of fast charging from 15 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Additionally, the battery is engineered to retain over 90 per cent of its capacity even after ten years of use, indicating a focus on long-term durability.

Further details regarding power output, drivetrain configuration and performance figures will be revealed closer to the production model’s launch.

Honda 0 Alpha: Rivals

Upon its global launch, the Honda 0 Alpha is expected to compete in the premium electric SUV segment. In the Indian market, it is likely to rival models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, depending on its final positioning and pricing strategy.