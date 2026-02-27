Maruti Suzuki has finally entered the EV space with the e Vitara SUV. While the e Vitara has already gone on sale in global markets, its India launch has faced several ongoing challenges that have pushed the country’s largest carmaker to adopt a slower, more measured approach to electrification. These challenges aren’t product or brand-related, but infrastructure. India’s EV ecosystem is still in its early stages, and the existing charging setup isn’t yet fully reassuring from a buyer’s perspective.

The e Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s very first electric vehicle and the first of several electrified products the company plans to introduce in the future. More importantly, it reflects Maruti’s vision for its greener mobility roadmap.

Design And Looks:

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara showcases a clean, grille-less front design with Y-shaped LED DRLs

In person, the e Vitara feels slightly larger than it appears in pictures. The design is well proportioned, steering clear of an overly bulky or aggressive stance. Instead of relying on traditional design cues upfront, the e Vitara does away with a conventional grille altogether, opting for a sealed-off nose to improve aerodynamic efficiency. This clean fascia is framed by sharp LED headlamps, highlighted by a distinctive Y-shaped daytime running light pattern that gives the SUV a strong visual identity. Move to the profile and the focus shifts to toughness. Thick cladding along the lower doors and pronounced wheel-arch surrounds lend the e Vitara a more rugged presence. Around the back, the design is upright and purposeful, with a flat tailgate carrying the Suzuki emblem and e Vitara badging, joined visually by a light bar that, while not illuminated, adds width. A roof-mounted spoiler, a robust bumper and a faux skid plate reinforce the sturdy theme, while the slim LED taillamps, with their finely detailed internals, add a touch of premium flair to the overall look.

Despite its masculine character, the overall footprint remains compact. This impression comes from the strong design lines and, of course, the 18-inch wheels that give the e Vitara a confident road presence. I bet 19-inch wheels offered in the UK market look even better.

Cabin:

The e Vitara’s cabin features a dual-tone dashboard and a distinctive circular drive selector

First impressions suggest that Maruti has taken a slightly different approach with the e Vitara’s cabin. For starters, the overall build quality feels a notch above what you’d typically expect from a regular Maruti. The dual-tone dashboard, with its unconventional layout, looks distinctive, as does the centre console, highlighted by a circular drive selector. Adding to the appeal are the aircraft-style buttons positioned along the lower section of the dash, which not only look good but also feel solid to operate.

If there’s one element from the cabin I’d happily lift and use in my daily driver, it would be this centre console, it truly stands out. On the flip side, the steering wheel feels a bit basic in design, though it’s well weighted, nicely calibrated, and pleasant to use.

The e Vitara's infotainment touchscreen feels basic and lacks the visual flair we expect from a modern EV

What else feels basic is its 10.25-inch infotainment system, which comes across as dated in both look and feel. While it offers a fair degree of customisation, it lacks the visual flair expected from a modern EV. In an era where competitors are offering tablet-like interfaces, multi-screen layouts and slick graphics, this setup feels behind the curve. The digital driver’s display follows a similar theme; it’s configurable and clear, but its monochromatic presentation doesn’t quite match the contemporary, tech-forward vibe buyers now expect, but it's not a deal breaker, at least not for me.

Up front, the seats offer good cushioning and support, though the driving position feels slightly unconventional at first, with a noticeably knees-up posture. That said, the powered driver’s seat, along with tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, makes it easier to dial in a comfortable position after some time behind the wheel.

The seats offer good support and cushioning all around, with no clear concerns for legroom

The rear bench mirrors the front in terms of cushioning and support, and legroom isn’t a concern at all. Headroom, however, could be an issue for taller occupants, particularly those close to the six-foot mark. The knees-up sitting posture continues here, and the dark upholstery paired with a single-pane glass roof that doesn’t extend to the rear makes the cabin feel less airy than expected.

Functionality, though, is a strong point. The rear seats get a 60:40:60 split and can be slid forward or rearward to suit different needs. They also recline to a certain extent, though not fully. For added practicality, the rear bench can be folded to free up more luggage space, a process that takes about a minute. Boot capacity isn’t generous at around 238–240 litres, but sliding the second row forward pushes usable space beyond 300 litres, and folding it down opens up over 500 litres.

How does it drive?

The e Vitara EV is tuned specifically for Indian road conditions, prioritising comfort and stability

The moment you slot it into Drive and get moving, the e Vitara immediately reminds you that this is very much a Maruti Suzuki. First impressions are of a no-nonsense, easy-to-drive EV. The steering is light and fluid, the seating position feels spot on, and you’re greeted with a commanding view of the road ahead.

Available internationally in two battery configurations, I got a chance to drive the bigger 61 kWh battery pack, and there's a lot to say about how the e Vitara performs on the daily Indian roads. With close to 170 PS from the electric motor, the e Vitara somehow feels quicker than it is. The 0-100 Kmph is closed in nearly 9 seconds in our test runs, but it's the way power is delivered that makes the e Vitara friendly and quick. The power delivery is exceptionally smooth and linear, building speed effortlessly rather than delivering a neck-snapping surge. Floor the accelerator, and the eVitara pulls cleanly and decisively.

There are multiple drive modes on offer, though the real-world difference between Eco and Normal is fairly subtle. Sport mode, however, sharpens throttle response noticeably. Where the e Vitara truly stands out is in its ride quality. While I didn’t get the opportunity to drive the UK-spec version, which is said to have a slightly stiffer setup, this India-spec car feels distinctly different.

The e Vitara is available in two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh.

After spending 6–7 hours behind the wheel, it became clear that Maruti has tuned the suspension specifically for Indian road conditions. It absorbs bumps and imperfections with ease, without feeling overly soft or dramatic over rough surfaces. The e Vitara also feels stable at triple-digit speeds, making it capable of comfortable highway cruising when required. That said, wind noise from the A-pillars becomes noticeable at speeds above 100 kmph, especially on open highways.

However, the real-life range I managed to squeeze out from this 61 kWh battery pack was slightly lower than expected. I managed about 285 Km in one go with 11% charge (50 Km range) left, which translates to nearly 335-340 Km, but not to forget I've driven the car mostly on the highways, and sometimes also enthusiastically. So within the city, the range should definitely be better.

The final word:

Real-world testing of the 61 kWh battery reflected 285 Km in one go with 11% charge (50 Km range) left, which translates to nearly 335-340 Km

The e Vitara isn’t the EV to choose if you’re chasing sheer size, an imposing road presence, or cavernous luggage space, it offers none of that. Nor does it match the visual drama or feature-packed appeal of some newer-generation electric SUVs from home-grown Indian brands. However, what it delivers instead is a solid, no-nonsense technical foundation, which is arguably more important for an EV that’s expected to be dependable rather than temperamental.

The e Vitara feels engineered specifically for India. It drives like a car that belongs on our roads, efficient, predictable, and easy to drive and live with on a daily basis. Exactly what you would expect from a Maruti.

