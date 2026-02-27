PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
JUST LAUNCHED

MARUTI SUZUKI e Vitara

10.99 - 20.01 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
4.3
60
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    491.5 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    49 - 61 kWh
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    172 bhp, 193 Nm
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    105.8 kW
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Variants

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara price starts at ₹ 10.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes in 5 variants. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara's top variant is Alpha Dual Tone.
5 Variants Available
e Vitara Delta With BaaS
₹10.99 Lakhs*
49 kWh
440 km
e Vitara Delta
₹15.99 Lakhs*
49 kWh
440 km
e Vitara Zeta
₹17.49 Lakhs*
61 kWh
543 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Maruti begins EV production at 2,000 units monthly, aiming to compete with Tata and Mahindra by introducing multiple models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric are competitive electric SUVs, distinguished by pricing and powertrain options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Feb 2026
Maruti Suzuki launched the e Vitara electric SUV in India, priced from ₹10.99 lakh with a battery rental option.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Feb 2026
Maruti Suzuki launches the e Vitara electric SUV in India, featuring bold design and two battery options, starting at ₹10.99 lakh.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comparison with similar cars

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara CAR - main product image
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
VinFast VF6 CAR image for comparison
VinFast VF6
Mahindra XUV 400 EV CAR image for comparison
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
MG ZS EV CAR image for comparison
MG ZS EV
Tata Curvv EV CAR image for comparison
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Nexon EV CAR image for comparison
Tata Nexon EV
₹10.99 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹15.49 Lakhs*
₹17.99 Lakhs*
₹17.49 Lakhs*
₹12.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.5
55 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
3.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
14 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
60 Reviews
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
9 hours
Charging Time
7 Hours 54 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes
Range
543 km
Range
-
Range
456 km
Range
461 Km
Range
502 km
Range
489 km
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
172 bhp, 193 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm
Max Motor Performance
165 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp, 215 Nm

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Maruti Suzuki has finally entered the EV space with the e Vitara SUV. While the e Vitara has already gone on sale in global markets, its India launch has faced several ongoing challenges that have pushed the country’s largest carmaker to adopt a slower, more measured approach to electrification. These challenges aren’t product or brand-related, but infrastructure. India’s EV ecosystem is still in its early stages, and the existing charging setup isn’t yet fully reassuring from a buyer’s perspective.

The e Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s very first electric vehicle and the first of several electrified products the company plans to introduce in the future. More importantly, it reflects Maruti’s vision for its greener mobility roadmap.

Design And Looks:

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara showcases a clean, grille-less front design with Y-shaped LED DRLs
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara showcases a clean, grille-less front design with Y-shaped LED DRLs

In person, the e Vitara feels slightly larger than it appears in pictures. The design is well proportioned, steering clear of an overly bulky or aggressive stance. Instead of relying on traditional design cues upfront, the e Vitara does away with a conventional grille altogether, opting for a sealed-off nose to improve aerodynamic efficiency. This clean fascia is framed by sharp LED headlamps, highlighted by a distinctive Y-shaped daytime running light pattern that gives the SUV a strong visual identity. Move to the profile and the focus shifts to toughness. Thick cladding along the lower doors and pronounced wheel-arch surrounds lend the e Vitara a more rugged presence. Around the back, the design is upright and purposeful, with a flat tailgate carrying the Suzuki emblem and e Vitara badging, joined visually by a light bar that, while not illuminated, adds width. A roof-mounted spoiler, a robust bumper and a faux skid plate reinforce the sturdy theme, while the slim LED taillamps, with their finely detailed internals, add a touch of premium flair to the overall look.

Despite its masculine character, the overall footprint remains compact. This impression comes from the strong design lines and, of course, the 18-inch wheels that give the e Vitara a confident road presence. I bet 19-inch wheels offered in the UK market look even better.

Cabin:

The e Vitara’s cabin features a dual-tone dashboard and a distinctive circular drive selector
The e Vitara’s cabin features a dual-tone dashboard and a distinctive circular drive selector

First impressions suggest that Maruti has taken a slightly different approach with the e Vitara’s cabin. For starters, the overall build quality feels a notch above what you’d typically expect from a regular Maruti. The dual-tone dashboard, with its unconventional layout, looks distinctive, as does the centre console, highlighted by a circular drive selector. Adding to the appeal are the aircraft-style buttons positioned along the lower section of the dash, which not only look good but also feel solid to operate.

If there’s one element from the cabin I’d happily lift and use in my daily driver, it would be this centre console, it truly stands out. On the flip side, the steering wheel feels a bit basic in design, though it’s well weighted, nicely calibrated, and pleasant to use.

The e Vitara's infotainment touchscreen feels basic and lacks the visual flair we expect from a modern EV
The e Vitara's infotainment touchscreen feels basic and lacks the visual flair we expect from a modern EV

What else feels basic is its 10.25-inch infotainment system, which comes across as dated in both look and feel. While it offers a fair degree of customisation, it lacks the visual flair expected from a modern EV. In an era where competitors are offering tablet-like interfaces, multi-screen layouts and slick graphics, this setup feels behind the curve. The digital driver’s display follows a similar theme; it’s configurable and clear, but its monochromatic presentation doesn’t quite match the contemporary, tech-forward vibe buyers now expect, but it's not a deal breaker, at least not for me.

Up front, the seats offer good cushioning and support, though the driving position feels slightly unconventional at first, with a noticeably knees-up posture. That said, the powered driver’s seat, along with tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, makes it easier to dial in a comfortable position after some time behind the wheel.

The seats offer good support and cushioning all around, with no clear concerns for legroom
The seats offer good support and cushioning all around, with no clear concerns for legroom

The rear bench mirrors the front in terms of cushioning and support, and legroom isn’t a concern at all. Headroom, however, could be an issue for taller occupants, particularly those close to the six-foot mark. The knees-up sitting posture continues here, and the dark upholstery paired with a single-pane glass roof that doesn’t extend to the rear makes the cabin feel less airy than expected.

Functionality, though, is a strong point. The rear seats get a 60:40:60 split and can be slid forward or rearward to suit different needs. They also recline to a certain extent, though not fully. For added practicality, the rear bench can be folded to free up more luggage space, a process that takes about a minute. Boot capacity isn’t generous at around 238–240 litres, but sliding the second row forward pushes usable space beyond 300 litres, and folding it down opens up over 500 litres.

How does it drive?

The e Vitara EV is tuned specifically for Indian road conditions, prioritising comfort and stability
The e Vitara EV is tuned specifically for Indian road conditions, prioritising comfort and stability

The moment you slot it into Drive and get moving, the e Vitara immediately reminds you that this is very much a Maruti Suzuki. First impressions are of a no-nonsense, easy-to-drive EV. The steering is light and fluid, the seating position feels spot on, and you’re greeted with a commanding view of the road ahead.

Available internationally in two battery configurations, I got a chance to drive the bigger 61 kWh battery pack, and there's a lot to say about how the e Vitara performs on the daily Indian roads. With close to 170 PS from the electric motor, the e Vitara somehow feels quicker than it is. The 0-100 Kmph is closed in nearly 9 seconds in our test runs, but it's the way power is delivered that makes the e Vitara friendly and quick. The power delivery is exceptionally smooth and linear, building speed effortlessly rather than delivering a neck-snapping surge. Floor the accelerator, and the eVitara pulls cleanly and decisively.

There are multiple drive modes on offer, though the real-world difference between Eco and Normal is fairly subtle. Sport mode, however, sharpens throttle response noticeably. Where the e Vitara truly stands out is in its ride quality. While I didn’t get the opportunity to drive the UK-spec version, which is said to have a slightly stiffer setup, this India-spec car feels distinctly different.

The e Vitara is available in two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh.
The e Vitara is available in two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh.

After spending 6–7 hours behind the wheel, it became clear that Maruti has tuned the suspension specifically for Indian road conditions. It absorbs bumps and imperfections with ease, without feeling overly soft or dramatic over rough surfaces. The e Vitara also feels stable at triple-digit speeds, making it capable of comfortable highway cruising when required. That said, wind noise from the A-pillars becomes noticeable at speeds above 100 kmph, especially on open highways.

However, the real-life range I managed to squeeze out from this 61 kWh battery pack was slightly lower than expected. I managed about 285 Km in one go with 11% charge (50 Km range) left, which translates to nearly 335-340 Km, but not to forget I've driven the car mostly on the highways, and sometimes also enthusiastically. So within the city, the range should definitely be better.

The final word:

Real-world testing of the 61 kWh battery reflected 285 Km in one go with 11% charge (50 Km range) left, which translates to nearly 335-340 Km
Real-world testing of the 61 kWh battery reflected 285 Km in one go with 11% charge (50 Km range) left, which translates to nearly 335-340 Km

The e Vitara isn’t the EV to choose if you’re chasing sheer size, an imposing road presence, or cavernous luggage space, it offers none of that. Nor does it match the visual drama or feature-packed appeal of some newer-generation electric SUVs from home-grown Indian brands. However, what it delivers instead is a solid, no-nonsense technical foundation, which is arguably more important for an EV that’s expected to be dependable rather than temperamental.

The e Vitara feels engineered specifically for India. It drives like a car that belongs on our roads, efficient, predictable, and easy to drive and live with on a daily basis. Exactly what you would expect from a Maruti.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Images

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image 1
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image 2
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image 3
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image 4

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Colours

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Arctic White
Opulent Red
Splendid Silver With Bluish Black Roof
Grandeur Grey
Land Breeze Green With Bluish Black Roof
Bluish Black
Arctic White Pearl With Bluish Black Pearl
Nexa Blue
Splendid Silver
Opulent Red With Bluish Black Roof
Arctic white

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Safety Ratings

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.6Safety
4.5Design
4.6Value For Money
4.4Comfort
Write a Review

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara User Reviews & Ratings

What Customers say
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the spacious interior, good performance, and impressive safety features. However, concerns remain about charging infrastructure, interior space for rear passengers, and potential range reductions at high speeds.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSpacious interior
  • check circle iconExcellent safety with 7 airbags
  • check circle iconGood pickup for an electric SUV
  • check circle iconImpressive battery warranty
  • check circle iconSmooth and powerful performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited public charging stations
  • warning iconRear seat space can be tight for adults
  • warning iconConcerns over service availability
  • warning iconPossible range drop in Sport mode
  • warning iconPrice may still be a factor for some
Average build quality
The interior materials feel a bit budget-oriented. The plastics on the dashboard look okay, but don't feel premium. It’s a purely functional car designed for practicality rather than luxury. If you want a workhorse, this is the right choice.
By: Meenakshi Rao (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Very stable ride
I took it on a long trip to the highway, and it stayed very planted even at high speeds. The ESC is a huge safety plus. Despite being a small engine, it cruises comfortably. Truly the best value-for-money MPV I have driven so far.
By: Vani Ramesh (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Smart design choices
The removable third row is a brilliant idea. I usually keep it at home and use the massive 625L boot for business trips. It’s a very clever use of space. Nissan has really understood the needs of an average Indian family with this design.
By: Anitha Pai (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Smooth AMT shift
I was skeptical about the AMT, but it’s quite smooth for city traffic. No constant clutch usage has made my daily drive much less tiring. Plus, the safety features make me feel confident when driving with my children in the back seats.
By: Kiran Kumar Shetty (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
AC is super strong
Even in the scorching heat, the rear AC vents keep all three rows cool. It’s a life-saver for my parents sitting in the back. The build feels solid, and the ride quality is surprisingly plush for this segment. Love the Forest Green color!
By: Suraj Bhat (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Specifications and Features

Max Power142 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity49-61 kWh
Max Torque193 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range440-543 km
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes
SunroofNo
View all e Vitara specs and features

