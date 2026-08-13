Leapmotor B10 Overview

The Leapmotor B10 has been patented in India, indicating that the Chinese carmaker is evaluating the SUV for the domestic market under the Stellantis umbrella. This marks Leapmotor’s second design filing in India after the C10. While an official launch has not been confirmed, the B10 is positioned as a midsize SUV globally, offering both electric and range-extender hybrid powertrain options.

Leapmotor B10 Price

Pricing for the Leapmotor B10 in India has not been announced. However, based on its global positioning and specifications, it is expected to be priced in the range of ₹15 to 20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain and variant.

Leapmotor B10 Launch Date

There is no confirmed launch timeline for the Leapmotor B10 in India. However, the recent patent filing suggests that a potential introduction could take place around January 2027, subject to Stellantis’ product strategy for the market.

Leapmotor B10 Range

For the range-extender hybrid variant, the B10 offers a claimed combined driving range of up to 900 km. The fully electric version delivers a WLTP-certified range of approximately 434 km on a single charge. Real-world figures may vary depending on driving conditions and usage.

Leapmotor B10 Specs & Features

The Leapmotor B10 features a clean and modern design language, with dimensions of 4,515 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width and 1,655 mm in height, along with a wheelbase of 2,735 mm. The front fascia incorporates slim LED daytime running lights integrated into a black trim strip, while the main headlamps are positioned lower on the bumper. The SUV adopts an upright stance with a slightly raised bonnet, contributing to its road presence.

The side profile is characterised by smooth surfacing and flush door handles, along with 18-inch alloy wheels. Additional exterior features include powered and memory-enabled ORVMs, rear privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof, and an electric tailgate. At the rear, the B10 gets a full-width LED tail lamp setup and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Inside, the cabin follows a minimalist approach with a strong focus on technology. It features a 14.6-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The interior uses soft-touch materials and eco-friendly upholstery. Front occupants benefit from powered, heated and ventilated seats, along with a heated steering wheel for the driver. Other features include a 12-speaker audio system, wireless charging, multi-colour ambient lighting and rear AC vents.

On the safety front, the B10 is equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system and a Level 2 ADAS suite with 17 functions, including adaptive cruise control and collision warning. The electric variant has also achieved a five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.

Mechanically, the B10 is available with two powertrain options globally. The range-extender hybrid setup uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine acting as a generator, paired with an 18.8 kWh battery and an electric motor producing 218 hp. The fully electric version uses a 67.1 kWh battery pack paired with the same 218 hp motor, enabling a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in around 8 seconds and a top speed of 171 kmph. The EV also supports fast charging, allowing a 30 to 80 per cent charge in approximately 30 minutes.

Leapmotor B10 Safety

The Leapmotor B10 offers a comprehensive safety package, including seven airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems. The Level 2 ADAS suite enhances safety with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane assist and collision mitigation systems. The EV variant’s five-star Euro NCAP rating further underlines its safety credentials.

Leapmotor B10 Rivals

If launched in India, the Leapmotor B10 EV will compete with models such as the VinFast VF7, Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The range-extender hybrid variant, on the other hand, would enter a niche space with limited direct competition in the Indian market.