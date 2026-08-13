4 most-awaited car launches I would wait for in August 2026

August is a crucial month for automakers, especially with the onset of the festive period, which is matched with new launches. It is one of the busiest periods in automakers’ calendars, and this year is going to be no different. August is going to bring plenty of launches, but here are the four most-awaited car launches that I personally would wait for in August this year:

1 Skoda Slavia Skoda Slavia EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility The Skoda Slavia is going to get a facelift on August 18, similar to its SUV sibling, the Kushaq, in August. It is expected to get similar changes as the Kushaq did. The Slavia is expected to boast the same 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI engine options; however, the six-speed AT is expected to be replaced by the eight-speed AT. Additional features are expected to be included with the facelift Slavia, including rear seat massagers, a digital instrument cluster and a new infotainment system, among others.

2 BMW X1 LWB BMW X1 LWB EMI starting at just ₹66,700/ month Check Eligibility German automaker BMW is going to launch the long-wheelbase iteration of the X1 in India on August 21. The entry-level SUV from BMW is expected to be powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which produces approximately 204 hp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additionally, the dimensions of the BMW X1 LWB are expected to be identical to the iX1 LWB, which measures 4,616 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width and 1,627 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm.

3 Audi Q3 Audi Q3 EMI starting at just ₹57,100/ month Check Eligibility The new-gen Audi Q3 is expected to be launched in India on August 25. The Audi Q3 is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 2.0-litre diesel and more powerful 2.0-litre turbo-petrol versions. Some variants also get Quattro all-wheel drive. Audi additionally sells a plug-in hybrid version with a 25.7 kWh battery and a claimed electric-only range of up to 119 km. While these engine options are not confirmed, some of them are likely to be launched in the Indian market.

4 MG Hector Hawk MG Starlight 560 EMI starting at just ₹26,200/ month Check Eligibility The MG Hector Hawk will be launched in India on August 26 as a seven-seater electric SUV, which was confirmed earlier today. While the automaker has still not confirmed the name of the SUV, it is expected to be called the Hector Hawk. The electric iteration of the SUV is expected to be equipped with a 56.7-kWh battery pack, sending power to a single electric motor generating 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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