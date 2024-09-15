HT Auto
search icon
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV

MARUTI SUZUKI Fronx EV

UPCOMING
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12 Lakhs* Onwards
Exp. Launch Date: 15 Mar 2027
Photos
Photos

About Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV

Fronx EV Launch DateThe Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is expected to launch in Mar 2027.Fronx EV Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹12 Lakhs* Onwards.Fronx EV Seating CapacityThe Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is expected to be a 5 Seater model.Fronx EV RivalsTata Punch EV, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are sought to be the major rivals to Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV.

...Read More

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV Alternatives

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

10 - 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.7 - 19.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Vehicle Review Contest

Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki News

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG comes re-energising the segment that has tough rivals like Tata Tiago iCNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo.
Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Which one to go for
15 Sept 2024
The Swift gets a regular CNG tank as opposed to the dual cylinder in the Tiago. The Swift S-CNG is only offered in VXi, VXi(O), and ZXi variants.
Swift CNG vs Tiago CNG: Specs, fuel efficiency, safety and prices compared. Check it out
13 Sept 2024
Maruti Suzuki's Swift CNG boasts 32.85 km/kg fuel efficiency and is offered in three variants priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.19 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.19 lakh. The hatchback includes safety features and a modified engine optimized for CNG use.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched: 5 things that you should know
13 Sept 2024
Maruti Suzuki launched the Swift CNG in India, focusing on CNG after discontinuing diesel models. With prices starting at Rs, the brand aims for six lakh CNG vehicle sales by FY 24-25, leveraging the Swift's popularity and offering a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg
Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched at 8.19 lakh, delivers 32.85 km/kg
13 Sept 2024
New Maruti Suzuki Swift gets an all-new, three cylinder engine.
Auto recap, Sept 12: Swift CNG launched, Magnite facelift coming and more
13 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Maruti Suzuki Videos

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
View all
 
Explore Other Options

Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12 Lakhs.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is expected to launch in Mar 2027.
It has an automatic transmission.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV faces competition from the likes of Tata Punch EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
Check Latest Offers
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

9.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.99 - 19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Carnival 2024

Kia Carnival 2024

35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Popular SUV Cars

UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100

Mahindra Ekuv100

8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.07 - 2.1 Cr
Check Latest Offers
RS Q8 Price in Delhi
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.18 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

10 - 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204

Mahindra S204

12 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
View all
 Popular SUV Cars