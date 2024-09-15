Fronx EV Launch DateThe Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is expected to launch in Mar 2027 .Fronx EV Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 12 Lakhs* Onwards .Fronx EV Seating CapacityThe Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is expected to be a 5 Seater model.Fronx EV RivalsTata Punch EV, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are sought to be the major rivals to Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV .

