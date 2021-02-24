Home > Mercedesbenz > Eqc

Mercedes-benz Eqc

Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)

₹ 1.04 Crs* Onwards

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage
Engine
Transmission Automatic - 1 gears, sport mode
Fuel type Electric
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Power Consumption / Mileage
5.89 Km/kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
450 Km
Battery Charging
41 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Battery
80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 760 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension, self levelling air springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 50 R20
Ground Clearance
142 mm
Length
4762 mm
Wheelbase
2873 mm
Kerb Weight
2495 kg
Height
1624 mm
Width
1884 mm
Bootspace
500 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

