Mercedes-Benz will issue a safety recall for nearly 20,000 units of the electric EQC SUV globally because of an issue with the vehicle's power steering control. As per an investigation conducted by the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Germany, water can enter the EQC’s power steering control unit, CarScoops reported.

A total of 19,253 EQCs around the world have been affected by the steering unit issue and out of these, 3,073 SUVs are from Germany. Though the exact cause of water entering the steering unit is not known yet, the automaker's dealerships will inspect the wiring harness of the recalled vehicles for damage. If any discrepancy is found, the engineers will carry out repairs that may be required.

This isn't the first recall for Mercedes-Benz's EQC electric vehicles as some units of the SUV were also recalled in November last year due to a damaged wiring harness that could cause the power steering system to fail and also could lead to a potential fire.

Mercedes-Benz first introduced the EQC electric SUV in Europe in 2018. The carmaker introduced the electric vehicle in India via the Completely-Built-Up (CBU) route late last year as its first electric offering in the country. It became the first electric vehicle in India's luxury car landscape. India-sec EQC it is claimed to have a WLTP-certified full charge range of 400 km and comes with a warranty of eight years on the battery pack.

The EQC houses a floor-mounted 80kWH lithium-ion battery which powers two asynchronous motors, one on each axle, capable of producing a combined 408 hp of power and 765 Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds and its top speed has been restricted to 180 km/h.