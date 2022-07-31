Mercedes-Benz EQC Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz EQC comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EQC measures 4,762 mm in length, 1,884 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,873 mm. The ground clearance of EQC is 142. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz EQC sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz EQC price starts at ₹ 1.07 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.07 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz EQC comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz EQC top variant price is ₹ 1.07 Cr.
₹1.07 Cr*
402 bhp 760 Nm
180 kmph
471 km
