In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|Eqc
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|470 km/charge
|471 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|80 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs