I-Pace vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace Eqc Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 1.07 Cr Range 470 km/charge 471 km/charge Battery Capacity 90 kwh 80 kwh Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.