Lexus RX vs Mercedes-Benz EQC

RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS2 Electric Motors
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
179 bhp 270 Nm402 bhp 760 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
200 Kmph180 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
32
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,93,3811,11,73,497
Ex-Showroom Price
95,80,0001,06,80,000
RTO
10,12,00054,000
Insurance
4,00,8814,38,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,36,2902,40,162
