In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx
|Eqc
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|471 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|259.2 Volt
|80 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs