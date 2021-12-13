BMW iX launched in India at 1.16 crore, to rival Audi e-Tron GT, Mercedes EQC

The German luxury car brand BMW has launched its fully electric SUV BMW iX in India. Priced at ₹1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom). the BMW iX SUV will compete with rivals such as Audi e-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche Taycan in the expanding luxury electric car market in India.

The BMW iX electric SUV comes with a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP.

(Also see: In pics: All-electric BMW iX SUV is ready to take on Indian roads)

Speaking about the design, the front fascia of the BMW iX grabs attention easily with its imposing styling. It gets BMW's large kidney grille with a black theme, flanked by sleek LED headlamps with dual-beam appearances. The front bumper gets blue accents pointing at the SUV's all-electric characteristics. The bonnet too comes with a sculpted and masculine appearance.