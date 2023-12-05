Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|80 Kwh
|Max Speed
|180 Kmph
|Range
|471 Km
|Charging Time
|41 Hrs
EQC is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EQC 400 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot
EQC is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EQC 400 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price