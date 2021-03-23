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I-PacePriceRangeSpecifications
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Jaguar I-Pace S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.11 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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I-Pace S

I-Pace S Prices

The I-Pace S enables a claimed single-charge range of 470, is priced at ₹1.11 Crore (ex-showroom).

I-Pace S Range

The I-Pace S delivers a claimed single-charge range of 470. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

I-Pace S Colours

The I-Pace S is available in 6 colour options: Eiger Gray Metallic, Ostuni Pearl White, Portofino Blue Metallic, Fuji White, Firenze Red Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic.

I-Pace S Battery & Range

The I-Pace S allows for 470 of claimed range per charge.

I-Pace S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the I-Pace S include the Audi e-tron priced between ₹1.02 Cr - 1.25 Cr and the Audi Q8 e-tron priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.27 Cr.

I-Pace S Specs & Features

The I-Pace S has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.

Jaguar I-Pace S Price

I-Pace S

₹1.11 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,91,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
4,35,565
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,81,065
EMI@2,38,175/mo
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Jaguar I-Pace S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2 Electric Motors
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
470
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Range
470 km
Max Speed
200 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
142
Length
4682
Wheelbase
2990
Kerb Weight
2208
Height
1566
Width
2139

Capacity

Bootspace
505
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Optional
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ebony
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Jaguar I-Pace S EMI
EMI2,14,358 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
99,72,958
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
99,72,958
Interest Amount
28,88,508
Payable Amount
1,28,61,466

Jaguar I-Pace other Variants

I-Pace SE

₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,08,15,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
4,44,203
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,13,13,703
EMI@2,43,176/mo
Add to Compare
Close

I-Pace HSE

₹1.17 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,29,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
4,60,168
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,17,43,668
EMI@2,52,417/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jaguar I-Pace Alternatives

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

1.02 - 1.25 Cr
+3
I-Pacevse-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.15 - 1.27 Cr
I-PacevsQ8 e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
+3
I-Pacevse-tron Sportback
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.19 - 1.32 Cr
I-PacevsQ8 Sportback e-tron
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.69 Cr
I-PacevsMacan EV

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